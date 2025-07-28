Meeting with Governor of Russia’s Tyumen Oblast Alexander Moor

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Governor of Russia’s Tyumen Oblast Alexander Moor.

The head of state noted that Belarus mainly purchases hydrocarbon raw materials from this Russian region. “We would like to buy a larger range of products from you. You will be certainly interested in this. In other words, we need to expand the range of our cooperation,” the President said.

“I find it hard to believe that after extracting over 8 million tonnes back in Soviet times, we’ve now dropped to just 2 million. We need independent experts who can clearly advise which development path to take here,” the President noted.

Addressing the governor, the Belarusian head of state recalled his recent meeting on hydrocarbon production in Belarus. Noting Tyumen Oblast’s oil wealth and expertise in the oil industry, Aleksandr Lukashenko suggested that specialists from this Russian region assess opportunities to increase oil extraction in Belarus, offering an alternative perspective on its potential.

The President also reaffirmed Belarus’ readiness to keep supplying oil extraction equipment across Russia. “Oilfield equipment is in demand in your region. As you know, we’ve tailored our supplies specifically for Tyumen Oblast’s needs,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked.

Belarus has expressed interest in gas turbine units from Tyumen Oblast, particularly following the withdrawal of Western companies specializing in such equipment. “Beyond hydrocarbons, this is a major priority for us in cooperating with your region. We are ready to collaborate on turbine technology,” the President affirmed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko proposed maintaining – and even increasing – supplies of Belarusian vehicles to Tyumen. “We’d like to see Belarusian buses operating across your region –not just in Tyumen. We can produce CNG-powered models. Our electric buses are widely used in Belarus. They have undergone rigorous testing here. If interested, we’d welcome your evaluation,” the President told the governor.

The President also highlighted joint biosafety research as a promising avenue: “You’re familiar with Belarus’ capabilities, but we’ve recently made some advances. Should Tyumen identify any applicable innovations, we’ll gladly meet your needs.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his personal connection to Russia’s Tyumen Oblast, recalling his visit to Langepas during Soviet times when it was still a settlement. “We [Belarusians] designed and built it. Back then, the region’s specialists and leadership were very happy with our work,” the head of state recalled.

Alexander Moor emphasized that Belarusian soil has truly gifted Tyumen with many talented individuals. “For numerous Belarusians, this Russian region has become a second home,” he noted.

The governor confirmed that developing relations with Belarusian enterprises remains a priority for Tyumen Oblast, noting growing trade volumes: “The trade is dominated by oil, gas, and petrochemical products. We are also interested in expanding trade across a wider range of goods.”

Alexander Moor also has ties to Belarus – his great-grandfather fought on Belarusian soil, liberating it from Nazi invaders.

“We hold sacred the memory of Soviet soldiers and all war victims buried in Belarus. Hundreds of memorials and monuments honor those who brought us Victory,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Alexander Moor thanked Belarus for the warm welcome and reflected on this year’s 80th anniversary of Victory. “My great-grandfather was killed and buried in Vitebsk Oblast in December 1943. Just a month later, my grandfather – his son – helped liberate Belarus and Ukraine before marching across half of Europe. Thanks God, he survived and returned home,” the governor said.

“Our generation, raised in the Soviet Union, deeply cherishes this shared history. We see it as our duty to pass on this respect for the past – and the value of our friendship – to future generations. This bond also helps us discuss prospects for economic cooperation today,” Alexander Moor emphasized.

Last year, the trade between Belarus and Tyumen Oblast exceeded $3.7 billion. Over the first five months of this year, the trade exceeded $1.1 billion. Belarus mostly exports trucks, tractors, truck tractors, tires and other types of goods. In turn, Tyumen Oblast supplies crude oil, rapeseed, pipeline fittings, various resins and polyurethanes to Belarus.

Belarusian industrial giants like MAZ, BelAZ, Amkodor, and Gomselmash maintain distribution networks in Tyumen Oblast. There are also light industry trade offices.