Meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The conversation lasted almost three hours. During this time, the leaders discussed the widest possible range of topics. The Presidents met in an informal setting - Aleksandr Lukashenko invited his Indonesian counterpart over to his home.

“It is a great honor to be welcomed into your home,” the Indonesian President said.

“Mr President, after the renovations (it was a military house), only President Putin was here. A very, very long time ago, before the renovations, Xi Jinping with his family visited me here. Therefore, I hosted three such great people here,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“I am happy to welcome you here in this house and I am ready to discuss all issues that may be on the agenda of our relations,” the Belarusian leader added.

For his part Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto said: “Thank you again, Mr President, for welcoming me to your home. It's a great honor. I very much hope that in the near future you will find the opportunity to visit my home in Indonesia.”

“I would be delighted. I think we will choose the time and prepare thoroughly, work on the agenda of the visit. I will be looking forward to visiting Indonesia again,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.