Report of Chairman of Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus Yuri Senko

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko received a report from Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus Yuri Senko.

Aleksandr Lukashenko first of all asked Yuri Senko to give his take on the situation with trade unions. After his election, Yuri Senko had enough time to get a good grasp of the situation and assess trade union activities with a fresh perspective.

“I very much hope that our trade unions will be a well-organized, powerful instrument to promote social stability,” said the head of state. “They are probably the most powerful ‘party-like’ organization now. And in organizational terms, they are ranked higher than any party in our country,” he added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that he keeps tabs on the work of trade unions and he acknowledges their impact on the socio-political situation in the country. “You should be focused on [the welfare of] labor collectives, people, and most of you are focused (some of you are not). Therefore, I always support trade unions and I appreciate their active participation in the election campaign and their considerable assistance to all those involved in the elections, including me,” the President said.

Speaking about possible shortcomings, the head of state asked Yuri Senko to talk about them openly, after all Yuri Senko has a fresh perspective of things since he used to work in a different professional field.

“There are a number of questions. As usual, the day before I received the questions that you would like to discuss: overtime work, harvesting (we will also talk about this tomorrow), international activities, as well as distribution of land parcels, which implies transfer of land ownership to organizations after long-term use. It is necessary to establish the list of title documents,” the head of state said naming the range of topics.

He also asked Yuri Senko to assess the work of the customs service of Belarus, given that he had previously worked in this area for many years, including as head of the State Customs Committee. “After all, there are no former generals. Keep an eye on the work of the department where you grew professionally,” the President said.