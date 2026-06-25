Belarus is eager to further develop cooperation with Moscow Oblast, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during a meeting with Governor of Russia’s Moscow Oblast Andrei Vorobyov in Minsk on 25 June.

“It is a pleasure to welcome you to Belarus. This is not just about our warm, brotherly relations, but also about the foundation of everything – the economy. Moscow Oblast is our leading partner, ranking first. Trade [with Belarus] is somewhere over $15 billion. Honestly, I hadn’t paid close attention to this before. But when I looked into it more deeply, I thought to myself: if Moscow Oblast alone accounts for $15 billion, then for all the rest of Russia, only a very small portion remains,” the head of state said.

“We value this very much, Aleksandr Grigoryevich [Lukashenko],” Andrei Vorobyov noted in this regard.

Aleksandr Lukashenko continued: “I value it too. But I know it is not easy for you. Still, a $15 billion trade is nothing compared to the gross regional product you generate for Russia.”

The head of state assured that Belarus is ready to further develop cooperation in any areas of high demand: “If there is anything we can help with, just let us know. We will certainly work together and do everything we can. I care deeply about your region. When I meet with President Putin, we speak a lot about Moscow Oblast. Knowing your work in detail now, I have even greater respect for the effort you and your colleagues put into developing the Moscow region.”

Regarding Belarus’ capabilities, the President emphasized that the Moscow Oblast governor is well acquainted with them, and that Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov could offer additional guidance if needed. “We are all on the same team here. What else is there to say? It’s a complex situation. We need to find a way forward – both in terms of security and, especially, the economy. This is an immense burden for governors. Though I know a governor’s work well. Is there any place where you don’t face a heavy workload? There is plenty of it everywhere,” the Belarusian leader said.

“So if there is anything we can help you with, please don’t hesitate to let us know,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

In this regard, he noted that sometimes Russian officials hold a baffling attitude: “Well, you know how it is with the Belarusians... They are a small country, so why should we ask them for anything?’ But there is nothing wrong with that. It is not about the size of the nation, it is about its capabilities. If we can help with something, we will help. I always say this publicly and I am not going to hide it,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also asked Andrei Vorobyov to extend his best wishes to everyone working alongside the governor.

For his part, Andrei Vorobyov thanked for the opportunity to hold regular meetings, as well as for the openness and attention shown to all Russian regions. “Many governors come here, and it’s always about real business. Everyone values both friendship and cooperation. I couldn’t speak about the economy better than you did. All of this is crucial. We are indeed making progress, and it is a pleasure for us to find new opportunities. Right now, MAZ is going to expand its headquarters and service center. All of this matters. As for our economic plans, we will certainly continue to implement them,” he said.

The governor also noted that the humanitarian ties, along with cooperation in education and the patriotic education of youth, holds a special place in bilateral relations. “Around 600 children [from Belarus] have visited Moscow Oblast. Brest is a sacred place for all our children; the stream of students and tourists going there never ends. We value this deeply as well. This is also a treasure for us. It is our shared history,” Andrei Vorobyov emphasized.