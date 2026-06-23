Report of Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin on 23 June.

The main topics on which the President focused were industry, agriculture, and cooperation with friendly countries.

“As for the situation in industry, I asked you to keep these issues under strict control. This will be our most challenging area, which must function properly and, in these difficult times, generate revenue, primarily for the budget,” the head of state said.

The President emphasized that Belarus has a wide range of industrial production and strong competencies in various sectors. However, there are issues with product sales. “We produce everything, we know how to produce. But how are we selling? Pay attention to this, it concerns internal challenges,” the head of state instructed the prime minister.

Regarding the current situation in agriculture, Aleksandr Lukashenko drew attention to preparations for the harvest campaign, particularly the operation of expensive machinery and the assignment of qualified specialists to operate it.

“The harvest is promising, and it needs to be gathered. Given that the harvest is indeed promising and grain yields will be quite good, we need to prepare seriously for the harvest campaign,” the head of state emphasized.

“In a week to ten days, harvesting will begin, not just of rapeseed, but also winter barley, which we have been counting on. All harvesters must be operational,” the President stressed. “It would be criminal if the harvesters are not repaired.” Aleksandr Lukashenko reminded of his requirement that every modern, expensive harvester must have specific responsible people assigned to it, including workers brought in from industrial enterprises specifically for the harvest period.

“For each harvester, people should have been assigned a long time ago, wherever the agricultural enterprises are, even if they’re in space. Assign them to the harvester and let a person or a family crew get it in order. Then they’ll be ready to go out into the field in a week. This is very important,” the President emphasized.

“And, of course, we need to finish the grass fodder harvesting as well. We must not forget about that,” he added.

A separate topic of the report was relations with friendly countries on the external front. Mention was made, in particular, of the prime minister’s recent visits to Uzbekistan and Russia. “You were on a business trip. How are things shaping up with our friends there?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked.

The discussion specifically touched on the talks between the heads of government of Belarus and Russia. “You spoke with Mikhail Mishustin. How did that conversation end? This is very relevant ahead of my meeting with the President of Russia, where, as usual, we discuss what has not been resolved by the governments,” the Belarusian leader said.

“Are there any such issues? How are we going to resolve them? And any problematic issues in our relations, if they exist,” the President added.

The head of state noted that the 13th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia will soon take place in Minsk and Minsk Oblast. “It is a very good platform for discussing not only current but also strategic issues,” the President characterized the forum.

“So you will need to focus on this above all, since I have a long foreign trip ahead,” Aleksandr Lukashenko told the prime minister. “In connection with the upcoming foreign trip, what issues will we need to address? Perhaps you have some suggestions.”