Meeting with Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Territory Dmitry Demeshin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Territory Dmitry Demeshin and outlined the key areas for the development of bilateral cooperation.

At the very beginning of the meeting, the President emphasized that the remoteness of Khabarovsk Territory is no obstacle for friendship and close ties between the people of the two countries. “Although we are not geographically close, it does not mean that we are strangers to each other,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked.

The head of state noted that he often meets with Russian governors. “I believe that this is a good way to address key issues that Russia and Belarus are facing today due to a number of circumstances. It is good that the external situation finally forced us to focus on our own problems and to spend less time looking around. I am absolutely sure that we are capable of resolving our issues despite the big challenges we have to face,” the head of state noted.

First of all, the head of state drew attention to the possibility of increasing the supplies of Belarusian BelAZ trucks.

“We have always supplied heavy-duty dump trucks BelAZ to your region. We continue to sell our unique machines in your region. No one else in the post-Soviet space manufactures such machines. Maybe there’s no need for this as we can meet the demand not only of the Russian Federation, but also of many countries of the world,” the President noted. Belarus-made BelAZ trucks account for about 40% of the international market of such machines.

“We are ready to build up supplies. We are ready to provide maintenance services,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. “You can count on us in this respect.”

In continuation of the conversation about machine-building products, Aleksandr Lukashenko suggested increasing supplies of Belarusian special-purpose, firefighting equipment, airfield maintenance vehicles to Khabarovsk Territory. Such products may be in particular demand during the construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM-2). The matter is about AMKODOR and MAZ road-building, cargo machines. “We produce enough of such machines. If you are interested, we are ready to supply them and provide maintenance services to guarantee their efficient work,” the head of state said.

The discussion also focused on the potential for increasing the supplies of electric transport. “Taking into account that Belarus is an automobile manufacturer first of all, we are looking forward to step up supplies of electric passenger transport. As part of the new e-buses cluster which is being created in your region, we are ready to offer a package of solutions to switch an individual community or a district to electric transport, including the construction of electric charging infrastructure,” the head of state said, specifying that Belarus is ready to ‘provide turn-key e-vehicles’ to any place on the map, which will be determined by the leadership of the region.

According to the President, one of the topical issues on the bilateral agenda of Belarus and Khabarovsk Territory of Russia is cooperation in aircraft construction. “We can supply parts and assemblies produced in Belarus for Khabarovsk enterprises of the military-industrial complex and civil aircraft construction. I would like this to be paid attention to. If there is such a need, we will definitely work with you,” the head of state said.

Belarusian elevators are traditionally in demand on the Russian market. Elevators produced in the Soviet times are out of date and need to be replaced. Mogilevliftmash produces just such elevators, which are suitable in size and technical characteristics, have proved to be quite reliable and comfortable.

“We have the same problem as you - we change thousands of elevators a year. But Russia is a priority for us. We are ready to fulfill the orders of the Russian Federation first of all, then - of other countries,” Aleksandr Lukashenko assured.

The head of state emphasized the readiness of Belarusian enterprises and specialists to participate in the infrastructure projects in Khabarovsk Territory. In particular, he spoke about the interest of domestic construction organizations in participating in major infrastructure projects in the Russian region, including the Amur Hydrometallurgical Plant, the mining and processing plant, the river logistics hub on the Amur River based on the Khabarovsk river port, the Elga seaport.

“We can supply the necessary equipment. We can agree on the things of what we can do for you,” the Belarusian leader said.

Naturally, the opportunities of the Belarusian agricultural industry were also discussed at the meeting. Belarusian foodstuffs are supplied to the Far East, and enjoy a consistently high demand among local consumers. But there are always opportunities to take cooperation even further. The President suggested tapping into this avenue of cooperation, including through technology transfer.

“Vladivostok, Khabarovsk Territory (the Far East) are psychologically very important regions for us. Since I am a Soviet person and I believe that these regions are not alien to us. We should first of all pay attention to these regions so that they don't feel any distance from the center or that they are strangers, God forbid. Therefore, we are ready to prioritize food supplies needed for Khabarovsk Territory and cooperation in agriculture,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. Belarus has had such experience, according to the President, with Sakhalin, Vladivostok. “We have done a lot, including the transfer of technology, in animal husbandry especially. We do have the experience. We are ready to cooperate with you in this direction,” the head of state added.

The head of state outlined key areas for cooperation and added: “We are at your service. We are ready to work in all possible areas. No topics are off-limits. We will cooperate with you in all fields.”

In turn, Dmitry Demeshin thanked for the hospitality and warm welcome in Belarus: “You are really the closest dearest people to us, a friendly state.

He congratulated the President on his confident victory in the latest election, noting the great trust of the Belarusian people. Dmitry Demeshin emphasized that there are many people in the Russian Federation, including the Far East, who have a great respect for Aleksandr Lukashenko.

According to the governor, the high level of friendly cooperation between Russia and Belarus will allow for better development of interregional relations since a significant share of trade is concentrated precisely in the regional dimension.

“Khabarovsk Territory, despite its remoteness from Belarus, is fully involved in the processes of interregional integration with Belarusian partners. Emphasis is on high technologies. This is an industrial region and an industrial center, geographical among others, of the Far East,” Dmitry Demeshin said.

He noted that the region has a well-developed aircraft manufacturing, the region intends to further diversify the industrial sector not to fall into a certain dependence on Western countries, as it was earlier. “Now we want to integrate into the Russian-Belarusian economy. It is obvious for us that it should be done,” the governor emphasized.