Ceremony to award doctoral diplomas and professor certificates

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko presented Doctor of Science diplomas and professor certificates to academic, research and teaching staff at a solemn ceremony in the Palace of Independence on 31 January.

“Just a week ago, presenting the Quality Mark to the best Belarusian enterprises, I said that the most important pillars of a sovereign state are, among other things, traditions. These are traditions that have been formed over time and rooted in the public consciousness. Today's meeting is one of such traditions, when in late January we gather on the occasion of the Day of Science to honor new doctors of science and professors,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to the head of state, Belarus has built a serious scientific and production base over the years of its independence, which makes it possible to successfully develop the economy, raise the standard of living and quality of life of people, strengthen the country's defense capability.

“Thanks to the efforts of many generations of our Belarusian scientists and specialists, today the Belarusian science is confidently developing in all areas. Each of you is an example for your colleagues who, following you, learn to believe in themselves, set big goals and firmly, persistently pursue these goals,” the President said.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, Belarus will continue to develop national scientific schools in order to give new generations of young scientists a wide field of opportunities for self-realization.

“We live in the era of unprecedented scientific progress. We are not to choose the time. It is time that chooses. It is time that sets us tasks today, one more difficult than the other. The tasks that cannot be solved without science, without you, dear scientists. It is impossible to move forward without real science. That is why the state pays close attention to science,” the Belarusian leader said.

“In the coming years, we will have to significantly ramp up the intellectual modernization of our economy. Such a strategy is the only way to make a breakthrough and achieve a new quality of life, and I would even say, ensure the survival of any society,” the head of state noted.

“I want you to understand the urgency of the moment. Today, science means independence for a state. Technologies have taken over the world, and countries that possess them are not just getting richer, they are already calling the shots and actively promoting a new world order. And the harsh truth of life is that we are forced to fight for our place in the new high-tech world,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

The Doctor of Science diplomas were awarded to 11 scientists.

They include Doctor of Physics and Mathematics, Associate Professor, Professor of the Department of Physics and Aerospace Technologies of Belarusian State University Aleksandr Polyakov. He was awarded the doctoral degree for developing the theory of recirculation of optical signals in closed fiber-optic systems with spectral division of information channels. This theory is essential for creating meters of various physical quantities. They can be used in specialized optical processors, laser space communications and in underground fiber perimeter security systems to detect movements in restricted areas near classified and strategic facilities.

The degree of Doctor of Chemistry was awarded to Associate Professor, Head of the Environmental Chemistry and Biochemistry Department of the International Sakharov Environmental Institute of Belarusian State University, Shahab Siyamak Nasser for developing physics and chemistry of making film polarizers based on colored polymers and polymer composites for liquid crystal indicators and optoelectronic devices. The research outcomes were used to make polaroids during the production of dosimeters, the production of devices for checking the authenticity of documents, and flaw detectors.

Associate Professor, Head of the University of Civil Protection of the Emergencies Ministry Ivan Polevoda was awarded the Doctor of Engineering degree for developing comprehensive guidelines to assess fire resistance of buildings made of high-strength, modified and centrifuged concrete, thin-walled and pre-stressed structures, mechanisms of their destruction in a fire, methods for determining fire resistance limits and effective fire protection solutions. This allows designers to simulate the life cycle of buildings in fire situations and ensure the safety of buildings and structures.

The Doctor of Agriculture degree was awarded to Associate Professor, Head of the Fiber Flax Breeding Laboratory at Flax Institute Viktor Bogdan for achieving outstanding results in fiber flax breeding, including the creation of a genetic pool of fiber flax (628 samples from 33 countries) and the separation of genes bearing useful properties.

Another Doctor of Agriculture is Associate Professor, Director of the Institute of Plant Protection of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Aleksandr Zaprudsky. He was awarded this academic degree for developing and putting into practice a set of agrotechnical and agrochemical techniques for cultivating fodder beans for grain.

The Doctor of History degree was awarded to Associate Professor, Rector of Yanka Kupala State University of Grodno Irina Kiturko for studying the work of the state customs service in 1764-1795. The research outcomes are used during the teaching process at universities, as well as in creating museum exhibitions and popular science publications.

Associate Professor, Professor of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Retraining of Healthcare Personnel of Belarusian State Medical University Irina Veres was awarded the Doctor of Medicine degree for developing and putting into practice a new protocol for the diagnosis, prognosis and treatment of postpartum endometritis. The use of this protocol allows for early diagnosis and treatment of this pathology, helps reduce maternal morbidity by 2.4 times and improves women's reproductive health.

The Doctor of Medicine academic degree was awarded to Associate Professor, Professor of the Psychiatry, Narcology, Psychotherapy and Medical Psychology Department of Belarusian State Medical University Tatyana Yemelyantseva for developing and putting into practice new methods of diagnostics, rehabilitation and habilitation, medical and social examination of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as with other neuropsychic disorders, including autism spectrum disorders. The implementation of this rehabilitation and habilitation program allows reducing the period of recovery of children with ADHD down to five years.

Another Doctor of Medicine is Associate Professor, Deputy Dean of the Medical Faculty of Belarusian State Medical University Aleksei Kadushkin. The academic degree was awarded to him for developing a method to predict the effectiveness of glucocorticoids in patients having a flare-up of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The method allows for personalized treatment of patients suffering from this disease.

The Doctor of Medicine degree was also awarded to Associate Professor, Head of the Battlefield Medicine Department of the Military Medical Institute of Belarusian State Medical University Dmitry Klyuiko for substantiating and implementing new personalized treatment of adhesive disease of abdominal organs. This made it possible to phase out deaths and reduce the number of postoperative complications by 3.4 times.

Rector of Vitebsk State Medical University Aleksei Chukanov also became a Doctor of Medicine for developing and putting into practice highly effective methods of prenatal diagnostics of fetal malformations at interdistrict prenatal diagnostics centers. These methods help reduce prenatal losses and disability in children.

The President handed over professor certificates to Doctor of Biology, Professor, Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Academician-Secretary of the Department of Biological Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Oleg Baranov (Biology); Professor, Head of the Special Piano Department of the Belarusian State Academy of Music Vladimir Dulov (Art); Professor, Head of the Chinese Studies Department of Belarusian State University Ruslan Yesin (Political science); Doctor of Engineering, Professor, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Attestation Commission Denis Kapsky (Transport); Doctor of Medicine, Professor of the 1st Department of Children's Diseases of Belarusian State Medical University Inna Kozyro (Medicine); Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor, Director of the Institute of Civil Service of the Academy of Public Administration under the Aegis of the President of Belarus Leonid Maltsev (Political Science); Doctor of Medicine, Professor, Head of the National Molecular Genetic Laboratory of Carcinogenesis of the Aleksandrov National Cancer Center Anna Portyanko (Medical biology).