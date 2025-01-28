Meeting with delegation of Pan-African Parliament

Belarus is committed to cooperating with Africa, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with a delegation of the Pan-African Parliament in Minsk on 28 January.

This is the first visit of such a representative delegation of the Pan-African Parliament to Belarus. The delegation is led by PAP President Fortune Zephania Charumbira. The head of state emphasized that he had been following the development of relations between the Belarusian Parliament and the Pan-African Parliament for a long time.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, it was under the chairmanship of Fortune Zephania Charumbira that the interaction became more active. “The fact that we have made progress in promoting cooperation is not surprising to me. After all, you, Mr Charumbira, are a Zimbabwean, which means that you are a representative of a very friendly state,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked. He asked him to convey his warmest wishes to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his return. “We are looking forward to his visit to Minsk this year,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus supports African partners in their efforts to produce food from domestic resources and to be independent of external factors. “Since 2020, Zimbabwe has been working with us on a successful agricultural mechanization program. You should be assured that we will continue our drive in this regard if it is to your advantage. Egypt, Algeria, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and other countries are interested in the Belarusian experience in the development of the agricultural sector,” the President said.

“In general, our cooperation with African countries looks promising. We see interest from your side as well,” the head of state said.

He noted that representatives of different regions of the African continent are present at the meeting. Among them are Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces of the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa Refilwe Maria Mtsweni-Tsipane, Member of the Pan-African Parliament, Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Cape Verde Carla Solange Fortes Lima and Member of the Pan-African Parliament, Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Kenya Esther Muthoni Passaris.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus attaches great importance to building a comprehensive partnership with the Republic of South Africa. “This concerns cooperation in the mining industry, energy sector, agriculture, science and education. The project to assemble tractors based on Belarusian technologies is also very important,” the head of state said listing promising avenues of cooperation.

Belarusian-Kenyan relations are also steadily developing. “At the end of 2023, I had very constructive, cordial and friendly talks with Kenya President William Ruto in Nairobi. I hope for our further interaction. I have officially invited the President of Kenya to pay an official visit to Belarus and I look forward to seeing him at any time,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “I know Kenya's interest in ensuring its own food security and industrial development. We can make our contribution to the realization of these crucial tasks,” the President said.

As for relations with Cape Verde, they are not yet active. “But in recent years we have been paying great attention to West Africa. A number of promising projects are being implemented in the region in the field of agriculture, healthcare, management of emergency situations. I hope that your visit to Minsk will give impetus to further contacts,” the head of state said addressing Carla Solange Fortes Lima.

Aleksandr Lukashenko once again emphasized the readiness for dialogue with African states. “I would like to hear your impressions from your visit to Belarus, your wishes and proposals for cooperation in specific areas. It is very important for us to establish close cooperation with you. It would be a good outcome of your stay in Belarus and a signal to the leadership of your countries and also other African countries,” the Belarusian leader summarized.