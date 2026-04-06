Meeting with CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Taalatbek Masadykov in Minsk on 6 April.

“Belarus has always been a driving force in advancing cooperation within the CSTO and other structures across the space of the former Soviet Union. We are open in our approach. We do not obscure or hide anything. As for the CSTO, from the very beginning, long ago when the organization was just emerging (and even before that), I proposed a plan of action. We understand that Russia is the central link in this organization. And everyone must clearly understand that, for example, on the western flank, the CSTO main link is naturally Belarus. If God forbid a conflict arises in this direction, Russia must always have a core of armed forces ready to join the actions of the Belarusian army to defend our space. In the south certainly both you [Kyrgyzstan] and Kazakhstan will undoubtedly have to bear the main burden. Because that is the southern direction, and again, Russia will support you and reinforce you, as the military says,” the head of state said.

In this regard, Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled the successful experience of conducting the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan in January 2022, which prevented the situation in that country from spiraling out of control.

“I fully understand that if a conflict were to break out in Belarus, Kyrgyzstan would certainly not be expected to engage its armed forces. And perhaps it wouldn’t even be necessary. But I am certain that there would be political support, and some degree of military support as well. The same applies in the opposite direction. This is why I have said that the central link in our organization must be the Russian Federation and its armed forces. This is natural,” the President said. “Most of our weapons are of Soviet design and produced in the Russian Federation. Our tactics are the same: the tactics of the post-Soviet republics. Therefore, we will have to defend ourselves together, with the understanding that the states located on the key strategic directions will be the ones acting on those directions. That was the philosophy I proposed. Life has shown that this is exactly how we will operate.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko also cited the example of cooperation between Belarus and Russia in matters of security and defense, as well as the support provided in this area.

“I believe that we will continue to act in this manner. Although I do not rule out that a situation may arise in which all of us, shoulder to shoulder, with all our armed forces and weaponry, will have to defend the space on which our organization must function,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the current moment provides a good opportunity to discuss the range of military-political issues within the CSTO, taking into account the recently completed large-scale inspection of the combat readiness of the Belarusian Armed Forces. “The task was set as if in wartime: how we would act. We did not hide anything. The army exists to defend the interests of the state. And we must always be prepared for the worst-case scenario. The best, as people say, will come on its own,” the President said.

The head of state noted that alongside certain achievements within the CSTO, there are also problematic issues, something Aleksandr Lukashenko has openly spoken about many times, including at international meetings and events. One such issue requiring special attention, the President said, is relations with Armenia.

“We need to be more cautious and diplomatic in our work with Armenia. You know that Armenia seems not to support the work of the CSTO, but at the same time remains in the organization,” the head of state said. “We must be very diplomatic. The situation in Armenia is complicated in this regard, especially during the electoral period. A very complicated situation. Therefore, we need to be very diplomatic and cautious in our relations with Armenia.”

In this regard, Aleksandr Lukashenko believes it is important to arrange meetings at the level of the CSTO secretary general and the leadership of Armenia. “Especially now, during this tense electoral period, when the leadership of Armenia will speak honestly and openly about the situation, including on the CSTO track,” the Belarusian leader noted.

“It would be good if you went there and spoke with the prime minister, the President, and the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, and learned their position for the future,” the head of state added, addressing Taalatbek Masadykov.

The head of state remarked that there are plenty of problems in the world, including when it comes to how many weapons certain countries possess. “All these issues and others need to be resolved peacefully, realizing that nobody is going to help any of us if we don't help ourselves,” the Belarusian leader said.

“You see how the world is changing. It's impossible to tell which direction it is headed, or how international relations will be reorganized. The stance of the United States and the West as a whole is now completely laid bare. And thank God, Trump is the one who unmasked this situation. Now we finally understand where their 'human rights' stand, where their 'democracy' stands, and all the rest. We have to draw the right conclusions from what's happened, especially when it comes to Iran,” the President stressed.

“This is a powerful country with great traditions. The most dangerous thing for the USA today is that the Americans have shown their vulnerability. Their main enemy, as they always said, was China. But today the Americans have realized that they will never be able to deal with China. Never. The situation in Iran has shown this,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President stressed that the conflict in Iran must be ended. The Belarusian leader has called for this on multiple occasions. “For their part, the Israelis should think twice before rolling up their sleeves and showing off their prowess,” the head of state said.

“There is no country that could defeat Iran. It is a geographically very challenging country; its population is very resolute, ready to die for their land. Persia, after all. We know the history of this country perfectly well. So, it’s time to end the war,” Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced.

The head of state said he is confident that, given today’s difficult international environment, the CSTO must understand its role and importance and pinpoint where it needs to act.

“Much depends on you and your colleagues. I trust you will rise to the occasion,” the Belarusian President remarked as he addressed the CSTO Secretary General. “You can rely on us.”

He highlighted Taalatbek Masadykov’s extensive professional and life experience, noting his previous service in various responsible positions, including in international organizations, as well as his work as CSTO Deputy Chief of Staff. “You know that the Belarusian side unequivocally supported your candidacy. We understand perfectly well: you are an experienced person, you know the post-Soviet space, and you also know the West very well. I very much hope that both ideologically and organizationally, and based on your experience, you are our person, someone who can lead the CSTO Secretariat and provide us with strong guidance and support in the organization’s key areas of activity. You can always count on us,” Aleksandr Lukashenko assured.

In turn, Taalatbek Masadykov thanked the Belarusian side for the meeting and for the support given during his appointment as CSTO Secretary General. “This meeting is very important for me in order to understand how to structure the work of the CSTO Secretariat. You are absolutely right that there are many complex issues, and we must move forward together, both in foreign policy and in the military dimension of our countries. There are matters that need discussion: our foreign policy initiatives, the positions of our states. But I believe that progress must be unequivocal. In these turbulent times, we can cope only through joint efforts,” the CSTO secretary general said.