Meeting with authorized representatives at last presidential election

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with his authorized representatives at the last presidential election on 4 February.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank you for your work and thank our people. The Belarusian people should know (I will say more during the inauguration) that we will try to do everything to make sure that people will not regret their choice,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus held a peculiar and, one could say, original election. “Look: everything went quietly, calmly, not as someone wanted. Our colonel [military commissar of Gomel Oblast Andrei Krivonosov] didn't have to go out with a flag and fight with them. The election was held in a quiet and calm fashion. They [the opponents] are still bewildered wondering how this was made possible. A country in the center of Europe! It is possible. If there is a normal dialog and agreement, a normal compromise with the people. But we must live up to people's expectations, no matter what it costs us,” the president said.

“You will not be ashamed of me. That's what I'm telling you. No matter what they wrote and said about me. Everyone was waiting for me to die, saying that I was sick. The election is behind us. Turns out I'm not sick. So it was a plan, and this was one of its points to press on it. They thought that our people would fall for it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

The president gave a positive assessment to the documentary and analytical series Time Chose Us by Belteleradiocompany: “Eismont [Ivan Eismont, the head of Belteleradiocompany and host of the project] buried them [the opponents] with this TV docuseries. When people saw where we started... Even I have already forgotten some things and remembered some of them ‘Indeed, that’s how it was.’ When people, young people saw where we came from and where we have arrived at, they began to appreciate the situation that we have.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko once again asked the authorized representative to keep working in the society. “You have held many meetings with people. People will think: ‘Here, they came, talked and left, and are nowhere to be seen.’ You must be visible . That's your task. If you see shortcomings, bring this to the attention of the authorities. If not, report to me and we will take measures. We agreed that you would accumulate all the questions that you received as a result of communication with people in labor collectives, organizations and institutions. Those questions that we are responsible will be settled. This is the first step of working with people,” the head of state said.