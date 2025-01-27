Meeting with CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has met with CIS Secretary General, head of the CIS observation mission for the presidential election in Belarus Sergei Lebedev.

“Thank you and your colleagues for coming and working here. Your assessment and findings are important to us, because you are our sincere friends. I want you to be honest. I have heard your preliminary statements. Maybe we have underperformed in some places or did not good enough. But we tried to do everything in a democratic way to make sure even our worst enemy cannot make any claims. We did our best,” the head of state said.

“We have noticed that,” Sergei Lebedev replied.

“I tried not to tower over the election and not to campaign too hard,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He emphasized that the CEC chairman and his colleagues played a pivotal role in the electoral process: they kept the public informed about the situation at all times, both during the early voting and on the main election day.

“But perhaps you, being our friend, have noticed some shortcomings out of the corner of your eye. If you did, please tell us. We are reasonable people, we are ready to fix any problem. Once again, I am grateful to you for coming to us at this important time for Belarus. Thank you for observing the ongoing process bravely and openly,” the head of state added.