Meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Venezuela to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Venezuela to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “Not so long ago you and I discussed a series of problems in our relations and the situation around Venezuela. Back then we agreed that you should clear some matters with the leadership of Venezuela, with Nicolas Maduro. We agreed that once certain problems and issues are reconciled, you will find the time to come to me, meet with me once again so that we could make an appropriate decision within our competence. And if necessary, we may get the President of Venezuela involved later on.”