Meeting with Ambassador of Venezuela to Russia Jesús Rafael Salazar Velásquez

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Jesús Rafael Salazar Velásquez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Venezuela to Russia, at the Palace of Independence in Minsk on 25 November.

“Venezuela is not a foreign country for Belarus. We have been cooperating with you for a very long time. I would like our relations to be more intensive and advanced. We have a lot to discuss,” the head of state said addressing the diplomat.

During the talk, the President made a request to the ambassador: “I ask you sincerely: please convey to my friend Nicolas Maduro that he is always welcome in Belarus. It is high time for him to visit the country.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the President of Venezuela might have similar expectations, and therefore did not rule out his own visit to Venezuela. “I am convinced that his attitude towards me is the same. I will make every effort to find the time and visit Venezuela. The times are problematic, complex, difficult. Yet, a solution can be found to any predicament, provided there is a will to seek it. This is something you understand as well as I do,” the Belarusian leader said.