Meeting with Governor of Russia’s Yaroslavl Oblast Mikhail Yevrayev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Governor of Russia’s Yaroslavl Oblast Mikhail Yevrayev on 24 November.

“For now we are cautiously talking about reaching $500 million in trade. We can achieve this figure if we continue to work hard and do not give up. Currently, we have reached just over $300 million, which is not enough for us. We have much greater potential,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President pointed out that Belarus and Yaroslavl Oblast have been cooperating since Soviet times: “We purchase a wide range of products for our automotive industry from you, including components and the heart of every automobile. We look forward to continuing our partnership with you.”

The head of state emphasized that Belarus is prepared not only to deepen but also to broaden cooperation in various areas. This includes joint development of new types of automotive components. “This is especially important now, as we have set ourselves the task of achieving independence and what we call technological sovereignty in our countries. We must provide ourselves with everything necessary, just as it once was in our common, larger country,” he noted.

The President added that joint work with the Yaroslavl Oblast on component production is especially important given that Western manufacturers have left the Belarusian and Russian markets. “In this regard we have made significant progress with our colleagues in Yaroslavl. I am very hopeful that soon we will be able to replace even the largest, most powerful engines with products from Yaroslavl,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “Overall, if we take the price-to-quality ratio of our goods (all our goods) we significantly surpass imported products.”

The head of state noted that there has been talks about competition, with claims of alleged problems. “I tried to understand what exactly was happening, starting from St. Petersburg. After all, we have absolutely liberal mass media there: they report whatever they want. It turns out that not everything presented in the media as a critical issue corresponds to reality. We are working very seriously on quality,” he said.

In this context Aleksandr Lukashenko focused on industrial cooperation, which, he said, is becoming a top priority. “The program we are moving toward today is for 2026-2027. We should probably set ourselves an ambitious goal of reaching $500 million [in trade],” the President added.

The Belarusian leader emphasized that if Belarus makes a promise to its partners, it will fulfill it in a timely manner: “Reliability is perhaps the hallmark of Belarus' trade.”

Another area the Belarusian head of state focused on was the supply of passenger transport, including vehicles powered by electricity. “If you are interested, both at MAZ and Belkommunmash you are welcome to take a look at our equipment not only running on gas-engine fuel, which we produce in sufficient quantities (Russia has requested such machines) but also those powered by electricity,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

“Thank God, we and you both have enough electricity, even more than we need. The reckless ones who abandoned electricity through the BRELL system [referring to the Baltic states’ withdrawal from the unified energy ring with Belarus and Russia], are now struggling. But that is their problem. Let them deal with it; they chose that path,” the President stated. “We have an electricity surplus, so we will use electric vehicles and heat our homes with electricity.”

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, about 2 million square meters of such housing have already been built: “People are very satisfied. And most importantly, the tariffs, which are relatively low in Belarus, cover the cost of electricity produced, primarily at the nuclear power plant. Therefore, we are ready to move forward in this direction.”

The President also noted that Belarus and Yaroslavl Oblast can cooperate in agriculture. “I know your region is advanced and sufficiently developed. But if something in Belarus interests you (our climatic conditions are roughly the same), we are ready to work with you in breeding, and selection issues, and to develop and promote them together,” he assured.

While discussing humanitarian cooperation between Belarus and Yaroslavl Oblast, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted the successes of athletes from this Russian region. The conversation touched upon, in particular, Yaroslavl's hockey club Lokomotiv, which won the Gagarin Cup in 2025.

“We envy you. You won the Kontinental Hockey League championship last year. I believe it is a very strong league, on a global scale. It is practically just as good as the NHL, and it has become even stronger this year. I am satisfied with how HC Dinamo Minsk are playing for now. But looking at your HC Lokomotiv, we see what to aspire to,” said the head of state. “You have done a great job, and I am not just saying this to flatter you. After all, HC Dinamo Minsk is a national team. But you, competing with other Russian regions, have managed to equip your team - in this case, a hockey team - and show what Yaroslavl is all about. Well done, I really like your team.”

The President noted that winter sports are generally popular in Yaroslavl: “I don’t know if the snow has fallen for you yet or not, but winter sports are very much loved in Yaroslavl. I’ve known this since my early Presidential years.” At the same time, he believes Yaroslavl will prove itself in more than just hockey. “Soon, they will beat us so soundly in football that it will be embarrassing to even talk about it later,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also drew attention to other areas of humanitarian cooperation, such as education and culture. “There are no problems here at all. We must reach agreements, and our people must communicate through these channels as well.”

Thus, the head of state stressed, Belarus is ready to cooperate with Yaroslavl Oblast in all areas. “You should know that you are not abroad,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said, responding to the fact that the documents for the meeting describe it as the first foreign trip of the current governor of Yaroslavl Oblast.

“You have come home. We also do not regard Yaroslavl Oblast, or Russia as a whole, as foreign or abroad. Yaroslavl Oblast is not foreign to us in any way. We are very pleased with our cooperation,” the Belarusian leader emphasized. “Yaroslavl Oblast is closer to us than any other. It is very important for us that Maksim Bogdanovich, who is highly respected in Belarus, studied there. And Valentina Tereshkova has Belarusian roots. This also connects us.”

The head of state also highlighted the development of transport links with Russia, particularly with Moscow, both air and rail. He noted that Belarusians are increasingly visiting the Russian capital, which means conditions must be created for more comfortable travel. “We have agreed with President Putin that we will soon try to build a high-speed railway line Soyuz.This will improve the lives of our people and help them understand that our land is the best place in the world,” the Belarusian President said.

“Take a look, study: perhaps you will find something useful for Yaroslavl Oblast in Belarus,” the Belarusian leader concluded.