Ceremony to honor graduates of higher military schools and senior officers

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in the ceremony to honor the graduates of higher military schools and senior officers.

“For several decades, they have been waging a hybrid war against us. It will be gaining momentum in the future. We have the means to respond with,” the President said.

Over the past three decades, Belarus has established a modern, combat-ready, well-armed army. "We are ready to give the toughest response to any aggression," the Belarusian leader assured.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced that missiles, aircraft and drones are a good thing but the fate of any battle or war will be decided by the commander and his subordinates - soldiers. “We are constantly studying the experience of modern wars, analyzing and using everything that can strengthen Belarusian and Russian defenses. The matter is about hardware and weapons and, no less important, about professionalism, cohesion, moral and volitional qualities of soldiers and officers,” the President said.

“Who would have thought that in the year of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, we would see the obvious historical parallels with the distant gunpowder smelling 1940s?”

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the Western media have been whipping up the hysteria about the “threat from the east”; some European politicians even speak about the possibility of using nuclear weapons on the continent. “It was not us or Russians (though the West are always accusing us of all sorts of things). It is they who bring up this topic,” the head of state noted. “The European Union has unveiled a plan to rearm Europe worth €800 billion over the next four years. More is yet to come.”

The President also drew attention to the growing tensions and conflicts in various regions of the world: “They set the Middle East on fire. Israel attacked Iran. Tensions are running high between India and Pakistan. Tensions over Taiwan continue. In a number of African countries, the so-called hot spots are perceived almost as natural phenomena. The saddest thing is that thousands of people are killed every day. Both military and civilian. I am not even talking about children killed.”

“We also see that the ’enlightened’ Europeans intend to continue the senseless slaughter in Ukraine. To the last Ukrainian. They no longer mask or shy about this plan, he said.

The ceremony of honoring graduates of higher military schools and senior officers is traditionally held in the run-up to Independence Day, the main state holiday, as a sign of special respect for the army.

“Your studies do not end with the diploma of the Military Academy. Already in September, many of you will take part in a big operational training event - the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia Zapad 2025. For all present, this will be a new step in improving skills and a test of compliance with modern war requirements. I am convinced that you will pass this exam with flying colors,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He congratulated the participants of the ceremony on the successful completion of their studies and the award of general ranks. “Defending the Motherland is a difficult but very noble job, and people in uniform have always enjoyed the authority and respect of our people. I believe in every one of you. I wish everyone good health, peace, family prosperity, great success in new career highs. Godspeed, dear officers,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

For academic excellence and exemplary performance of military duty, Aleksandr Lukashenko presented the President’s letters of commendation to graduates of higher military schools.

The Major General straps were presented to Dmitry Kuchuk, Dmitry Streshinsky, Andrei Rasyuk and Aleksandr Lavrenov.