Conferment of state awards

In the run-up to marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko conferred state awards on distinguished representatives of various sectors.

“Thanks to the unprecedented courage and unity the Soviet people put an end to the most terrible, bloodiest and largest war in the history of mankind. It ended with the complete defeat of fascism. For Belarus, this Great Victory and the preservation of the memory of it are part of our national idea. Occupied, tormented by the enemy, but unconquered, the country of partisans, the country of underground fighters paid a huge price for its peaceful sky. We lost every third person,” the head of state said.

He emphasized that the heroes' feat would forever remain the greatest example of selfless love for the Motherland, an example on which children are brought up, continuing the traditions inherited from the valiant generation of the winners.

Many domestic industrial giants - Belaruskali, MTZ, MAZ, BelAZ – have been tracing their history since the post-war time. “We have not just preserved this heritage, but multiplied it and turned it into famous Belarusian brands,” the head of state said.

Among those awarded with orders and medals were representatives of the security, defense and law enforcement agencies. “Eight peaceful decades have passed, but we are tested for strength almost every day. People in uniform are constantly on duty,” the head of state said. “Sometimes your feats are kept out of the public eye. But I want everyone to know that you are heroes. Thank you for your service.”

Among those honored with state awards were heads of regions and famous domestic enterprises, whose products are known and loved not only in Belarus, but also far beyond its borders.

The best agricultural workers were also honored at the Palace of Independence. Those were heads of advanced farms who are showing today how the village of the future lives and works. “Your experience is very useful to our country,” the President said.

“Of course, there is no future without those who work in science and education. You are responsible not only for training highly-qualified specialists, but also for ensuring that discoveries and developments are implemented in production as quickly as possible and benefit our economy,” the head of state emphasized.

In his words, while being proud of modern achievements, it is important to thank valiant labor veterans for preserving traditions: “Your wise advice, active life position are invaluable and help to solve many problems.”

Representatives of creative professions were also honored with state awards. “Our large-scale project Marathon of Unity has taught us a lot and showed us a lot. Within a span of several months its organizers and participants traveled all over the country with large concerts, thematic exhibitions, and dialogue platforms,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President wished that this day would not become a finishing pedestal, but become a starting point for the state award winners and their teams on the way to new achievements: “Today is not the time to rest on our laurels. Receiving awards in the run-up to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, remember the heroes thanks to whom we live today.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko extended the Great Victory greetings to everyone and wished them strong health, happiness and peaceful sky above their heads.

The Order of the Fatherland 1st Class was bestowed upon Director General of Savushkin Product Aleksandr Savchits.

The Order of the Fatherland 3rd Class went to Minsk Mayor Vladimir Kukharev.

Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee Anatoly Vasilyev was awarded the Order for Service to the Homeland 3rd Class. The same award went to Viktor Selitsky, Deputy Director of the Financial Investigations Department of the State Control Committee, and Sergei Savchuk, Head of the 21st border guard unit of the border guard service.

The Order of Honor was awarded to Chairman of the Vitebsk Oblast organization of the Belarusian Public Association of Veterans Sergei Olsevich, Director General of Brest Meat Processing Plant Pavel Bukhovetski, Director of Mozhelit Vikenty Yermalenok, head of the Directorate for the Service of Diplomatic Corps and Official Delegations Dipservice Valery Skakun, Head of the Baranovichi Inspection of the Taxes and Duties Ministry Vasily Sukhoverkhy, Director of Gefest-Technika Valentin Fisyuk, Chairman of the Brest Oblast Organization of the Belarusian Public Association of Veterans Vyacheslav Khafizov, and metalworker at Baranovichi Machine-Tool Plant Viktor Yatchenya.

Chairman of the Armenian Cultural and Educational Society Hayastan in Minsk Georgy Yeghiazaryan was honored with the Order of Francysk Skaryna.

Pavel Zelenkevich, Chief Inspector of the Office of the Financial Investigations Department of the State Control Committee was awarded the Medal for Excellence in the Maintenance of Public Order.

The medal for Excellence in the State Border Protection was awarded to Dmitry Volchkovich, senior inspector of the Brest Customs control operations department, and Dariya Savich, senior inspector of the customs operations and control department No.1 of the Brest Customs’ Varshavsky Most customs clearance station. The same award went to Deputy Chairman of the State Border Committee (he has recently finished his activity in this position due to retirement from military service in the reserve on reaching the limit of age) Igor Pechen and head of the department of the State Border Committee Aleksandr Makarevich.

Director of the Palace of the Republic Maksim Prikhodovsky was awarded the medal for Labor Merits.

Director of Musical Media Company Andrei Guzel and general producer Anna Lukashenko were awarded the Medal of Francysk Skaryna.

Author and singer, lead singer of the Aura band Yulia Bykova was awarded the Honored Artist of Belarus title. The same honorary title was conferred on leading stage performer of the Yakub Kolas National Academic Drama Theater Piotr Laman, head of the ensemble - artistic director of the honored collective of the Republic of Belarus “Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus” Colonel Dmitry Naumovich, vocalist (soloist), leading stage performer of the Mogilev Oblast Philharmonic Pavel Usovich.

Nikolai Nerezko, teacher of percussion instruments at the Grigory Shirma Brest State Music College, was awarded the Honored Worker of Culture title.

Sergei Zimatkin, Head of the Department of Histology, Cytology and Embryology of Grodno State Medical University, was presented with the Honored Scientist title.

Director of the Mogilev Oblast Center for Physical Education and Sports of School and University Students Aleksandr Shaitorov was awarded the Honored Worker of Education title.

Director General of Granit Eduard Gavrilkovich was named the Honored Worker of Industry.

Mikhail Gumnenkov, Director of Shaiterovo, and Vladimir Khrolenko, Director of Parokhonskoye, were awarded the Honored Worker of Agriculture title.

The Honored Pilot title went to Vladimir Koshevets, deputy commander of the aviation detachment - head of the training department of Belavia.