Conferment of state awards

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has presented state awards to 30 women from various areas of activity and regions of the country. The ceremony, traditionally marking Women’s Day celebrated on 8 March, took place in the Palace of Independence on 10 March.

A wonderful atmosphere of spring, beauty and joy is reigning in the State Award Ceremony Hall on this day, the head of state said. The President explained that several date options were considered for the ceremony, but in order to extend the celebration for women, the ceremony was scheduled for 10 March.

“You personify our country - beloved Belarus. A beautiful, talented, intelligent Belarus, striving for a bright future, with inviolable traditional values, especially family ones. Children are sacred for us,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The vast majority of the women present at the ceremony were honored with the Order of Mother. “You have given birth and worthily brought up five or more children. I bow before you because I know what it takes to bring up a child. It is a true everyday feat,” the President emphasized. “Sleepless nights, endless worries. It is great pride when sons take the military oath. It is immense joy when you see your daughters in wedding dresses. Then grandchildren come into your life and it turns out that the mother's heart is not exhausted, but just takes on a new, endless circle of love, care and tenderness. For this we, men, are grateful to you.”

The President presented the Order of Mother to 21 representatives of all regions and Minsk. Among them are Tatyana Vabishchevich, a leading engineer-designer of the engineering networks and communications group of the Stolinstroiproyekt branch of Brestststroiproyekt Institute, Dina Filimonova, a teacher-defectologist at the Ozerichino school of Pukhovichi District, and Valentina Guryanova, an ophthalmologist at the outpatient center of the 432 Order of the Red Star Main Military Clinical Medical Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

The head of state conferred the Order of Honor on master of vocational training of the Gomel State Agrarian and Technical College Tatyana Yarets, the Order of Francysk Skaryna on leading actress of the Yanka Kupala National Academic Theater Zinaida Zubkova, the Medal of Francysk Skaryna on Director General of the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater Yekaterina Dulova, Rector of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts Natalya Karchevskaya, and leading singer of the brass band of the Minsk City Hall's Department of Internal Affairs Anna Blagova.

The head of state also presented a number of honorary titles. Alla Borchuk, a teacher of Belarusian language and literature of the Staroye Selo secondary school, Minsk District, and Tatyana Glyzdova, a teacher of Russian language and literature of Gymnasium No.1 in Lida were named Honored Workers of Education. Anzhela Bobariko, Director of the Directorate of Capital Construction of Minsk City Hall, received the Honored Builder title, while Anna Marusova, an athlete-instructor of the Belarusian national archery team at the National Olympic Training Center for Shooting Sports, got the Honored Master of Sports title.

At the end of the ceremony, the head of state noted that beauty is very important for women: “I wish you to be always beautiful, as you are today, so that we, men, can admire you. I wish you happiness, success and beauty!”