Ceremony to present state awards and shoulder straps to high-ranking military officers

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko presented state awards and shoulder straps to high-ranking military officers in a ceremony held in the Palace of Independence on 20 February.

The ceremony took place in the run-up to the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus marked in the country on 23 February.

“Today the Belarusian army is represented by people who sacredly honor and cherish the traditions of the victorious generation. These are the grandsons and great-grandsons of those who 80 years ago defended the freedom of our Motherland during the Great Patriotic War and brought the Great Victory to the people,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

“There was a time when many people thought that wars would be a thing of the past forever. Mankind dreamed that the 21st century would become the century of creation, cooperation and peace. A century in which military would confront each other only at sport contests of friendly armies. Unfortunately, the reality turned out to be more severe. For some world leaders, war is a more profitable business than peace, while the lives of ordinary people are worth nothing for them,” the President said.

“We see our former allies in the anti-Hitler coalition persistently build an arc of instability instead of a belt of good neighborliness along the western border of Belarus. There is only one lesson to be learned from it. We must be strong, be vigilant and strengthen the country's defense capability as much as we can. And this is what we are constantly doing,” the Belarusian leader said.

“The profession to defend the Motherland will be in demand for a long time. People in uniform will continue to be a reliable shield and the main guardians of peaceful labor in the country,” the head of state said.

The President believes that the country’s defense framework should be significantly improved.

“We will continue developing comprehensive cooperation with our allies, primarily in the CSTO, and with fraternal Russia,” the head of state noted. “No one should ever doubt that peace, stability, and security of our country are under reliable protection,” he added.

The head of state awarded Colonel Andrei Kirdyuk and Colonel Aleksandr Prudnikevich with the Order for Service to the Homeland 3rd Class.

The President conferred the shoulder straps of Major-General of Justice on Colonels of Justice Vladimir Shishko and Yevgeny Arkhireyev, the shoulder straps of Major-General on Colonels Dmitry Bitny, Igor Gutnik, Vadim Romaniv, Vitaly Shestak and Sergei Frolov.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also presented the shoulder straps of State Counselor of Customs Service 3rd Rank on Brest Customs Chief Sergei Yakuta, the shoulder straps of State Counselor of Justice 3rd Class on Mogilev Oblast Prosecutor Valery Kulikovich.

The President expressed confidence that everyone present at the ceremony understands that the strength of the army is determined not only by its hardware - tanks, guns, and airplanes. “The strength of the army is, first of all, in the courage, steadfastness and patriotism of soldiers and officers, i.e. military fully devoted to their oath, country and people. Your task is to raise and educate such soldiers,” the head of state emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated all the decorated officers and generals on the high appreciation of their military labor and personal contribution to the defense of the Motherland and thanked them for their service. “I am convinced that there will be new successes and awards in the biography of each of you,” he said.

The President also extended greetings on the occasion of the upcoming Day of Defenders of the Fatherland to all the servicemen, veterans, their relatives and loved ones. “I wish you good health, wellbeing, optimism and new achievements for the benefit of our Motherland - the Republic of Belarus,” the head of state said.