Conferment of state awards

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko presented government awards to outstanding citizens in the Palace of Independence on 2 July.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that the ceremony was taking place on the eve of the key state holiday – Independence Day. He stressed that 3 July is a holy and symbolic date because the city of Minsk was liberated and peaceful life in Belarus was resumed then.

“In the fire of the Great Patriotic War the republic lost every third resident or maybe even more. But we didn’t kneel before the enemy. We fought and won,” the head of state said.

The President reminded that 80 years ago the remaining civilian residents of Minsk welcomed Soviet tanks with joy. Operation Bagration was not over yet and soldiers of the Red Army were moving to the west in order to destroy the enemy in their own territory, liberate the country, and reach Berlin. “Long months of the war, nearly a year were ahead of them. But it was already obvious that the victory would be ours,” Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled the heroic past. He also mentioned a parade of Belarusian partisans in Minsk. He noted that the definition is not exactly precise because the underground resistance movement and many other people had also fought against the enemy: “Belarus was not only a partisan republic. It was not a parade of only partisans. It was a parade of our resistance movement.”

The President remarked that huge work to restore the liberated Belarusian capital city and later on the entire country began 80 years ago. “I am convinced that in July 1944 in their fairest dreams people already saw Belarus the way we can see it now. Independent, beautiful and most importantly peaceful.”

He pointed out that ahead of Independence Day Belarusians traditionally recall their heroic history, bow to the memory of the fallen, and honor those, who give their talent and skills in the name of the glory of the Motherland.

A lot of people in uniform were among those the President presented awards to. Those were representatives of the Armed Forces, state security agencies, internal affairs agencies, the border service, who defend peace and calm in Belarus with weapons in arms. “We saw it in 2020. Just like mythic Atlas defense, security, and law enforcement officers keep the clear sky of our country on their shoulders. And they will keep doing it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

At the same time representatives of civilian professions should now work with full commitment and essentially according to wartime laws, the head of state is convinced. In his words, those, who turned up for the award ceremony in the Palace of Independence, have been working for years like that. The number included respected executives and administrators, who have dedicated themselves to complicated civil service, to ensuring constitutional legitimacy and the rule of the people, as well as heads of major enterprises and entire economy branches.

“I am glad that workers of science and education are present here: professors, scientists, inventors, teachers, who have raised winners of academic excellence competitions. You make a huge contribution to the country’s future, to the intellectual and technological future,” the President said.

The awardees included agrarians, miners, construction workers, and transport industry professionals. “And there is a large and friendly team behind everyone, who has come here,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted. The head of state had the kindest words to say to those, who take care of social work and community service, to those, who take care of the elderly, particularly those, who have survived the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

Addressing all those present during the ceremony, the President stressed: “You are worthy successors of those, who defended our freedom and independence 80 years ago only to rebuild the ruins and expedite the country’s development ahead of projections. After gaining sovereignty we built a truly people’s state together. And nowadays however hard things may be, it is our turn to write new pages of Belarusian history. Bright, happy, and definitely peaceful ones. Time has chosen us.”

The head of state congratulated participants of the award ceremony on the upcoming Independence Day. He wished this holiday and this solemn ceremony to become a new impulse to professional accomplishments for them and for all the residents of the country.

In conclusion of the ceremony Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out that every awardee still has plenty of time to accomplish more labor deeds and military deeds. “But preferably in the time of peace,” the head of state pointed out. “We will do everything in order to keep peace and calm in Belarus.”

“You have done a lot to build our country. You and I have gone down this most difficult road together,” the President added. “We’ve done it. This is why we will also do what we are supposed to do: raise new young people to power, put them in positions of leadership so that they could continue the deeds we’ve started.”

The head of state presented an Order of Fatherland, 2nd Class to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation (2018-2022) Vladimir Semashko. An Order of Fatherland, 3rd Class went to Head of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate Yuri Nazarov, Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian People’s Congress Aleksandr Kosinets, and Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich.

As he accepted the award, Aleksandr Kosinets thanked the head of state for the high evaluation of his work: “For nearly 30 years I’ve been working under the leadership of Aleksandr Grigoryevich [Lukashenko]. During these years I saw creation, creativity, development, innovation. The Belarusian nation built an independent and sovereign state under the leadership of our President.” He stressed that a number of most important government programs have been implemented in Belarus. They enabled the country to reach high positions in world rankings. For instance, in terms of food security. Belarus is one of the countries with the lowest infant mortality rates and maternal mortality rates. “Over the 30 years the country became a nuclear power, a bioindustrial power, and a powerful space-going power,” the official stated.

After thanking the President for the award, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich noted that the award stems from huge work on the part of worker collectives and organizations, who had participated in the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant. In his words, this ambitious high-tech project became possible only thanks to a strategic decision on the part of the head of state. “The nuclear power plant successfully works for the benefit of the country’s economy now and ensures the fulfillment of the most important tasks concerning efforts to enhance energy security and technological development of the republic, efforts to improve the comfort of life of our citizens. The nuclear power plant advanced the domestic energy industry and allied industries to new heights. We have proudly become a member of the club of nuclear powers that use nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes,” the energy minister stressed.

The President also presented an Order of Labor Glory to Mikhail Filimonov, Aide to the Director General of the state enterprise Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant for interaction with the state power engineering group Belenergo, the Energy Ministry, and other government agencies.

An Order for Service to the Homeland, 3rd Class was bestowed upon Chief of the 86th Border Group of the border service Maksim Butranets. Orders of Honor were bestowed upon Chairman of the Council of the Mogilev Oblast branch of the Belarusian Public Association of Veterans Anatoly Glaz, First Deputy Tax and Duties Minister Igor Klepcha, Director of ZAO Pinskdrev-Bobruisk Vladimir Markushevsky, and Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mikhail Myatlikov.

A large group of representatives of various spheres of activity were awarded honorary titles. The number includes Chief Researcher of the industry-specific research laboratory AgroVet of Grodno State Agrarian University Aleksandr Autko, Head of the Laboratory of Clinical Pathophysiology of the Nervous System of the Republican Applied Science Center for Neurology and Neurosurgery Natalya Nechipurenko, and First Deputy Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Sergei Chizhik, who were awarded the honorary title Honored Scientist. Deputy Director for Science and Innovation of ZAO Holography Industry Piotr Moiseyenko was awarded the title Honored Inventor. The computer science teacher from a Myadel gymnasium Vyacheslav Savchik was awarded the title of Honored Teacher. Deputy Chairwoman of the Labor, Employment and Social Protection Committee of the Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee Vera Astapenko was awarded the title Honored Worker of Social Protection Sector of the Republic of Belarus. Director General of OAO Smolevichi-Broiler Sergei Ramchenko was awarded the title Honored Worker of Agriculture of Belarus. Deputy Director for Manufacturing of the enterprise Belpromproject Anatoly Peregud was awarded the title Honored Builder of Belarus. Judge of the Constitutional Court Leonid Ryabtsev was awarded the title Honored Lawyer of the Republic of Belarus.