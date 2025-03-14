Aleksandr Lukashenko lays a wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his official visit to Russia.

The ceremony participants observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of those who died in the Great Patriotic War. The National Anthem of the Republic of Belarus was played during the ceremony. Then Aleksandr Lukashenko laid flowers at the memorial plates in the Alley of Hero Cities in the Alexander Garden.