Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on 13 March.

During the one-on-one meeting Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “I thought long about what I can say about our relations. As you’ve said, they have indeed reached a very high level. We are creating a unique formation in the form of the Union State [of Belarus and Russia]. History has no examples like that. We are off the beaten track. It is complicated. But as you’ve said we have a good mirror that shows us our steps. I am talking about economy, trade and economic relations. And every year we gain despite all the problems. We’ve had problems and we will continue having problems. It indicates that we are moving in the normal direction.”

Speaking about the latest Presidential election held in Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out that a certain choice of the vector between the East and the West always comes to the forefront one way or another during such political campaigns.

“Our elections are always about one side and the other one. As they said in a famous movie, the other side ran away. A small part ran to the West. But some still hide in Belarus. Some stay silent somewhere,” the head of state stated.

Continuing the line of thought, he mentioned a very high voter turnout during the latest election and the percentage of votes in favor of the incumbent President. “Although there were constraining factors from all sides. Everyone held back our people. [Opposition] mass media and the rest wanted them not to go to the polls,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked.

The President stressed that nearly 87% of the voters had voted to support him. “It was a voting along the lines of whether we stand with Russia, whether we choose the eastern vector, whether our cradle is here or somewhere else. Well, here is the answer. The nation gave an answer. And this question, the key question has always been on the agenda in our country out of the public view. It is a peculiarity of all our elections. This is why you should have no doubt. I, my colleagues – members of the government, members of the parliament – are in favor of our tightest relations,” the head of state stated. “We’ve confirmed it as part of our joint fight today, with the conflict in Ukraine at its pinnacle. We have always supported such a policy. And it is very important that the nation has demonstrated it. Our people understand perfectly well where our friends are and where our adversaries, enemies, and competitors are.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked his Russian counterpart for the beginning of the official visit. “We need this demonstration to show to Belarusians and Russians that we stand together. That we are sovereign independent states. And yet we are kindred people. That we will forge ahead,” the head of state said.

“I have encountered much fewer problems than the world and even our region. We are working successfully on it. Of course, there are certain issues. I think we will address them in a broader format, together with specialists. We are aware of these issues,” the head of state said.

“Perhaps, I would like us to move faster. But it is not always possible. It does not depend entirely on you and me. External circumstances also have a role to play. We understand this perfectly well. Whatever we do, we do in earnest. Like, for example, import substitution, countering these sanctions. Everyone thought that we would wither and die in a year. But we are alive and kicking. I am sure that we will go on. We need a little more time. And, perhaps, more persistence. But we have enough of this, it is in our blood,” the Belarusian leader remarked.

The Russian leader congratulated his Belarusian colleague on the re-election as President of Belarus and noted that the first foreign trip was made to Russia. “Dear Aleksandr Grigorievich, I am very glad to see you. I am very pleased that you have decided to pay your first visit to Russia after your re-election as President of Belarus,” he said.

This, according to Vladimir Putin, is understandable, because Belarus and Russia have long enjoyed allied, brotherly relations in the truest sense of the word. “We talk about it all the time, but given the official nature of your visit, it seems fit to remember this again. We have historical ties, kinship ties between a large number of people. Our relations are vibrant today and could be an example for relations between many other countries in economy and security, in terms of cooperation in the international arena, primarily in the UN, in the SCO, where Belarus has become a full member of the organization, in BRICS, where Belarus has also acquired the status of a partner,” the Russian President stressed.

As for economic cooperation, he said that everything is developing in the best possible way despite various difficulties. According to the Belarusian side, the Belarusian-Russian trade rose by 6.3% in 2024 and reached a record level of $51.8 billion.

“Moreover, the work is both routine and forward-looking. We are tapping into new areas of cooperation. At your suggestion, we have started working on it, and the work is going on actively and positively, for example, in aircraft construction,” Vladimir Putin said.

In addition, bilateral relations in culture, education, and sport have been gaining momentum. This year, for example, Belarus will host the Days of Russian Culture and Days of Russian Cinema. Over 80 subjects of Russia maintain relations at the regional level with their partners in the regions of Belarus. “In general, work is vibrant in almost all areas,” the Russian President noted.

He also drew attention to the packed agenda of the current visit of the Belarusian head of state to Russia. In addition to a number of events, the agenda also includes the signing and exchange of interdepartmental documents, which, according to the Russian President, will facilitate the work at the level of specific enterprises and industries. “I am confident that today's visit will be held at a good level and will bring good results,” Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian President also repeated his invitation to Aleksandr Lukashenko to attend the parade in Moscow for the 80th anniversary of the Victory on 9 May this year. In addition, he recalled the planned large-scale forum in Volgograd dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War and invited the Belarusian side to participate in this event.