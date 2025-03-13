Official visit to Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian Federation on an official visit. The airplane with the Belarusian head of state onboard landed in Vnukovo international Airport.

Talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held in the Kremlin on 13 March. The heads of state are set to discuss the development of cooperation between Belarus and Russia and promising areas of interaction in a one-on-one format and then with the participation of members of the delegations. Joint work in the integration associations will also be in the center of attention. The leaders will exchange views on the current international situation.

A package of documents is expected to be signed following the talks.

The program of the visit also includes a number of other events stipulated by its official status.