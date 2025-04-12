Belarusian President partakes in nationwide subbotnik

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko laid a time capsule with a message for future generations at the construction site of the National History Museum and the People’s Unity Park in Minsk on 12 April.

Upon arrival, the head of state was greeted by representatives of the BRSM Youth Union. The young people gave the President a time capsule. Aleksandr Lukashenko laid it in a stone in a solemn ceremony.

“Dear descendants! Starting the construction of the new building of the Belarusian National History Museum in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, we bequeath you a solemn testament - to keep the memory of our origins, of the path we traveled to statehood, of the great price of freedom. We are confident that the museum will become a true treasury of the inexhaustible riches of the Belarusian land,” the message reads. "Over the centuries, previous generations have built our common home, brick by brick, a safe and independent country, withstanding hardships and attempts to destroy us as a people and as a nation. We have something to be proud of. The history of Belarus knows many glorious names of saints, creators, enlighteners, statesmen and military leaders. Their victories inspire us for new achievements.”

In his message, the President noted that despite the geopolitical tragedy - the collapse of the great Soviet state - the Belarusians managed to withstand and accomplish a real feat, developing a sovereign and peace-loving Belarus.

“Three decades of independent development became the time of real struggle for truth and unity. Overcoming all the hardships, we have learned the most important lessons and consider it our duty to share this experience with you - the Belarusians of the future. Today everyone realizes that independence is the most valuable thing. To stand on your feet again and make sound political decisions, you need to work hard and honestly and rely only on yourselves. We have realized that respect for history and past achievements makes us much stronger, more successful and inspires confidence in our own strength,” the message reads.

“Stay, like us, devoted to the Motherland, respect national spiritual and cultural values and traditions, increase the successes of your compatriots! Take care of our Belarus! Cherish peace and national unity! Be worthy of your predecessors,” the head of state’s message runs.