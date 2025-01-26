Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has cast his vote in the presidential election.

The head of state voted at a polling station located in the Belarusian State University of Physical Culture.

The statements by the European Union about the election in Belarus is the kowtowing to the United States, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko told the media as he commented on the European Parliament’s resolution regarding the election in Belarus.

"This is the kowtowing to the big brother in Washington. If they really stand on the principles in terms of elections, then let’s see them say something about the U.S. elections. It's scary. Here they can. They know that it is safe for them. Well, by making this statement they even came under ridicule in America, from some experts," Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “How can you evaluate something that has not yet happened? Apparently they rushed things off and will have some explaining to do," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“Let's be absolutely frank, is this hurting us badly? No. Frankly, it has even benefited us. They have shown their true colors. And we thank them for that,” the President said. “We should take it calmly. We should ignore it.”

The head of state recalled that the Belarusian self-exiled opposition had traveled to Washington, Brussels and other Western capitals begging not to recognize the election in Belarus. “I think that they adopted such statements at their suggestion. The value of this statement is zero. Even if it were substantive or factual. It carries zero importance. We are holding the election for our people, and by the end of the day, by the morning, we will know all the assessments and make the appropriate conclusions. How you, journalists, will assess it, it’s is up to you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.