Visit to Integral

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the company Integral on 14 February.

Microelectronics is part of the manufacturing industry, a sub-sector of the electronics industry. Microelectronics companies make integrated circuits (or chips), transistors and diodes (semiconductors). Such products are used today in all areas.

The Integral holding company manufactures about 3,500 product items.

“We are now talking a lot about further development, investment programs, investing money. Starting from next year, we will build only what we really need, and above all, production facilities. If there is production, there is life. Let's focus on those areas where we have competencies and capacities. Therefore, I demanded that money be invested in building up existing competencies,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

“The following question arises: what way to go? I proceeded from the reality on the ground and demanded: let's tap into those industries where we have competencies and capacities. Microelectronics is one of the most relevant industries today. Artificial intelligence and similar things are impossible without it. So shall we design rockets today or shall we go deeper into those areas where we excel? I demanded that money be invested in the development of existing competencies,” the President said.

Integral Director General Andrei Buinevich briefed the head of state on the financial and economic performance of the holding company and its development prospects. The President toured an exposition of the company's products.

“Our production premises are about 250,000 square meters big, our territory occupies 46 hectares. The umbrella company is headquartered here, but we also have operations in Molodechno, Gomel and Brest and a branch in Pinsk,” Andrei Buinevich informed.

“Some enterprises were dumped in your lap some time ago. You probably needed them for something, since you agreed to integrate them. How are things with them now?” the President asked.

“These facilities are working effectively. All of them post a net profit, have development programs and are growing,” the director general said.

“Well done, I appreciate that you took over the struggling factories although you were not in perfect shape either back then,” the head of state remarked.

Aleksandr Lukashenko asked how the production processes were organized in the holding company and its subsidiaries in the regions.

“Could you do without those plants, premises today?” he asked.

“We have built our operations in such a way that those factories are fully integrated in our production processes. We have taken measures to ensure that those facilities work in sync with us,” Andrei Buinevich explained.