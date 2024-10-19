During the regional stage of the Dazhynki harvest festival in Volozhin on 19 October, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko awarded the best agricultural workers of Minsk Oblast.

“From the bottom of my heart I thank everyone who worked in the fields and livestock complexes, in the orchards, at processing enterprises. Today, from the Dazhynki stage I assure you that Belarus, which exports food to more than 100 countries of the world, will continue to do everything to ensure high yields and to provide other nations with tasty, high-quality Belarusian products. We are already doing this,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The Order of Honor was presented to Director of the Ostroshitsky Gorodok branch of the Dzerzhinsky agro-industrial complex Aleksandr Yurgevich.

The President handed over the Medal for Labor Merit to chief veterinarian of the Smolevichi RayagroService Maksim Garkavenko, chief agronomist of the Agrokombinat Snov agricultural production cooperative from Nesvizh District Aleksandr Shamanov, head of the dairy production shop of Minsk Dairy Plant No. 1 Svetlana Vasilevskaya, tractor driver-machinist of Borisov Grain Products Plant Viktor Kleshchenko, laboratory assistant at Slutsk Cheese Factory Snezhana Sinitsyna and chief economist of the Pershai 2014 company Yelena Skrund.

Aleksandr Lukashenko presented the badge of honor of the Honored Worker of Agriculture of Belarus title to Director of the Krutogorye-Petkovichi enterprise Yuri Klimash.

The President's commendation letters were presented to head of the Spartan-Agro farm of Molodechno District Igor Abramchik, machine milking operator of the Klenovichi company of Krupki District Yelena Averianova, driver of Litvyany-Agro Aleksandr Demukh, cattle slaughterer of Stolbtsy Meat-Canning Plant Nikolai Dushevsky, tractor driver-machinist of Shapchitsy-Agro Mikhail Zhukovets, chief livestock specialist of Nestanovichi-Agro of Logoisk District Shaka Keita, chief livestock specialist of the Krasnodvortsy company Olga Shved.

The President's commendation letters were awarded to workers of the agro-industrial complex of Smolevichi District, the team of the Voskhod farm and farmers of Minsk Oblast. They received additional gifts from the head of state: Smolevichi District and the Voskhod farm will get new BELARUS tractors, and Minsk Oblast will receive a cash certificate. Aleksandr Lukashenko also received a gift: a traditional festive loaf of bread from the farmers of Minsk Oblast.

“Minsk Oblast always fulfills your instructions. This year, you said that the region should lend a helping hand to the whole country. And we have fulfilled your instructions. All in all, we will harvest 2.8 million tonnes of crops. Yet, we acknowledge that we have room for growth,” Minsk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Turchin said.

Residents of Volozhin District also presented a gift to the President - a model of an ancestral home made of building materials and paper. Inside the house, there are electric bulbs powered by batteries. The gift was made by Irina Zgirskaya, a teacher at the Creativity Center for Children and Youth.

“Thank you again for your patience, for your work. For the help and support that you have always provided not only to me, but also to the country. During the pre-election period, everyone takes an exam. I once came up with a good formula: not only the incumbent President, but also all of us need to take an exam in front of our people,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.