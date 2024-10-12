Harvest festival Dazhynki 2024 in Korma

Gomel Oblast is a highly developed agro-industrial region with great tourism potential, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he addressed a ceremony honoring the farmers during Dazhynki 2024 harvest festival in the town of Korma, Gomel Oblast on 12 October.

“Today Gomel Oblast is a highly developed region with great tourist potential,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “We have retained access to rich and highly demanded resources, so we have the opportunity to extract peat, coal, oil, and potash. We are engaged in the systematic development of these territories as part of the Chernobyl program and we are thinking about new horizons.”

The President added that agreements has been reached with the Russian company Rosneft to explore the subsoil of Gomel Oblast. “We will definitely find oil there (wells were drilled and abandoned in Soviet times). We will use this money to develop our Gomel Oblast,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

"We had to face a huge human tragedy. It seemed that this was a dead end and there was no way out. At that time, many were convinced that the places were no longer livable, that they must be abandoned. But we resolutely rejected such proposals. I understood that ensuring a decent life in the Chernobyl regions in the realities of the turbulent 1990s is an almost impossible task," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He noted that no one had ever faced anything like this. No one knew what to do it. "There were no recipes. But we made the decision: we would not leave our people to the mercy of fate. It was an absolutely right choice. That was the first step, and from today’s perspective, a bold step. A step towards the revival of the territories," the head of state stressed.

"We involved scientists and found ways to manufacture clean products. This was the beginning of our journey to revive agriculture in the so-called contaminated areas. In order to finally return the region to normal life, we have taken the following step: we have extended gas supply networks, created new jobs, spruced up schools, hospitals, and cultural centers," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

A tremendous amount of work has been accomplished. Belarus has executed six large-scale state programs. More than $23 billion of budget funds and about the same amount of extra-budgetary funds have been allocated to mitigate the consequences of the accident over the years. About a million hectares of land were returned into agricultural use and half a million hectares - into the forest fund.

The agricultural products from Gomel Oblast are popular in international markets today, and no one doubts their quality. Timber products from Gomel Oblast enterprises are also appreciated abroad. "For me, this is the most important factor that we did the right thing then, and that people live here," the Belarusian leader said.

According to him, it was impossible to do otherwise: where would thousands of people find themselves if they left their places and lost touch with their roots? Irresponsible politicians tried to raise their authority by hyping up the Chernobyl topic, while never even visiting the affected areas.

"The most difficult thing was to turn this ship in the opposite direction. We did it. You did it. Indeed, things are not so easy in agriculture (let's be honest). In the manufacturing industry the situation is normal. But I am grateful to you for hearing me then and not running away, for staying in your homes. We will do everything so that you will never reproach my generation for paying little attention to you. This is the main task for me and all members of the government," the President stressed.

He noted that the young sovereign country, a piece of the huge and rich empire, came to grips with the consequences of the huge man-made disaster with almost no help from the outside. With our own hands and mind, combining science and practice, worldly wisdom and knowledge, the head of state stated. “"We did it. Because we stopped whining, moaning and counting on someone. The same is true now: we can achieve something relying solely on our own strength," Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced. “Today we can talk about a decent result. We see it (although, perhaps, it could be even better). Contrary to gloomy forecasts and long-term prejudices, people live here."