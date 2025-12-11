Presidential scholarships awarded to 56 young scientists in Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a Decree on 11 December to award 2026 Presidential scholarships to 56 young scientists.

The recipients include nine doctors of science under 45, 27 candidates of science under 35, and 20 young scientists without a degree under 30. They represent a breadth of scientific fields: physics and mathematics, engineering, chemistry, and military sciences (26 recipients); social sciences and humanities (18); and biology, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and earth sciences (15).

The laureates’ research projects are aligned with priority scientific areas and have demonstrated proven practical effectiveness for the real sector of the economy and social development.

Their research outputs are used in the educational process at universities and in the practical activities of enterprises, healthcare institutions, and scientific organizations. The novelty of their research is evidenced by publications in leading national and international journals, and by patents secured for several developments.

To bolster support for highly qualified personnel and encourage youth engagement in science, the monthly stipend amount will be increased to Br600 beginning in 2026.

The Presidential scholarships have been awarded to young scientists annually since 2005 based on an open national competition. The initiative aims to stimulate creative initiatives among young scientists and strengthen the human resources of organizations conducting scientific research and development.