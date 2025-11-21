Meeting to discuss development of science and activities NASB

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko convened a meeting to discuss the development of the science and the activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) on 21 November.

Among the participants of the meeting were senior officials, chairmen of regional executive committees and the Minsk City Executive Committee, representatives of government bodies, members of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences, heads and staff of NASB organizations, higher education institutions, and sectoral organizations. In total, more than 250 participants attended.

Addressing participants of the conference, Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that he had repeatedly announced this meeting. The current chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences suggested holding the conference in the format of a meeting instead of a congress the way it had been done in the past.

“I concluded and thought that we were simply not ready for a congress of scientists. A congress is on another level. It has different documents and particularly decisions. I believe that the new, young head of the Academy of Sciences will work out these proposals together with you at a proper time and we will hold this congress of scientists. But during the congress we will talk about things other than the status of scientists,” the President said.

The head of state said that the day before the conference he had received several analytical memos and every one of them mentions the need to elevate the status of scientists. This is why Aleksandr Lukashenko identified his principled stance on this matter.

“I’d like to ask you about the status of scientists. Do you want me to elevate your status? You should think it over like I do. I’ve been thinking for a week about how to raise your status. Nobody can raise the status except for the scientists themselves. You should do it,” the head of state noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko asked a direct question: where is the scientist, whose name is well-known at least in Belarus let alone the entire world or even the post-Soviet space?

“How to elevate the status of scientists is a question not only I should answer but you as well. Remember: if you don’t elevate it, you will have no status. The status is not about wages and money. It is about your level as a scientist. This is why you should look for the status of scientists in yourselves,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Considering the status of scientists, Aleksandr Lukashenko drew parallels with a similar problem concerning police and army personnel. The problem was particularly acute in the 1990s. The head of state remarked that back then he personally contributed to elevating their status and is ready to do it now for scientists. But in the complicated period of 2020 police and army personnel identified their status with their own actions by defending the country and the society. “By doing it, they elevated their status to the highest level. It may not be the right time, ‘the year 2020’ for scientists may have yet to come when you can elevate your status,” he stated.

The head of state presented concrete practical examples where the use of scientific knowledge could have a positive effect on the economy. The development of field balers and milking robots was mentioned since they are in demand in agriculture.

“I summoned a deputy prime minister and told him: you may die trying but create a robot for your farm,” the President noted. “He told me that the second variant was going through trials now and a robot would be ready by the next year. Where were you?”

“This is the status, wages, and money for you if you want a frank conversation with me,” he added. “It is a long road from an idea to an actual baler operating in the field. I understand it. Invent a scheme for us to finance you in advance until you make an end product: this baler, a milking machine or something else.”

Compensations for the work of scientists were mentioned. The President remarked that scientists are often expected to produce quite concrete results. “Stand up and tell me who we have not paid for great discoveries? If there are people like that, we will immediately consider your applications and will make an appropriate decision,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also dwelled on the matter of placing young scientists in high offices by following the principles of rejuvenating the scientific environment. “Several new rectors have been appointed and primarily the collectives have been surveyed. How do they work over there? A massive disgrace. They have gone too far and too spoiled. There is no other word for it. For instance, a rector calls a conference with people, who are at least as smart as he is… And turns up two hours late. Or doesn’t turn up at all,” he stated.

According to the President, another example of when scientists could truly show their worth was the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of state called for getting past this complicated time without falling for appeals to stop the operation of enterprises and of the economy as a whole. This approach faced quite many critics, including inside the country, but with the passage of time the correctness of the approach of the Belarusian President was recognized abroad, too. “Where were you, scientists? Why didn’t you bring me this idea or another one?” he wondered. “One starts wondering what status you need. How do you work for your own country?”

“I am identifying the track we should use in order for me and you to discuss the problem today instead of coming here and moaning that we haven’t done something or that we haven’t accomplished something. Let’s accomplish,” Aleksandr Lukashenko encouraged.

“You want to live in a sovereign, independent country. And without that, there can be no country! There can be no country without science. And today, science is of the utmost importance. Are you ready for this? If so, let’s get down to work, without ambition or pretense!” the head of state said. “Our society has reached a point where, without science, there will be no further development. We will fall behind, we will decline, and we will be trampled by those who follow us.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences Vladimir Karanik to build a clear personnel strategy to fulfill the assigned tasks: “You must decide who you will work with. The work will be demanding from the start, and the standards will be high. You must operate with transparency and integrity.”

The head of state emphasized that now, not only strategy but also tactics are vital. “It is a time for concrete action. Because time has chosen us. And no one will do it for us. We cannot pass this ‘legacy’ to our children,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

The President emphasized the pivotal role that scientists (primarily educators) play in guiding the youth. “The education of our young people must be grounded in the value of labor. You, the scientists in education, carry a great responsibility, as do our university rectors, as these students are our future elite. Reflect on the issues I have raised, and let us proceed with our discussion in this vein.”

During the conference, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Karanik presented a number of proposals to improve research activities.

Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed the prime minister to review the relevant matters in the government, involving other responsible officials if necessary. “Decisions must be made on all issues. Every single one! I need a report by 1 January so that I can formalize it. Of course, your proposals [of the head of NASB] will be the foundation,” he instructed.

The President stressed that the key priorities he had outlined at the beginning of the meeting regarding the status of scientists, the effectiveness of their work, and the overall role of science in the country’s future development must be fully incorporated into the final version of the proposals.

“There will be no delay on my part. I promise that all documents submitted by you and the government will be signed by the President within 24 hours. We need to start working from 1 January,” the head of state assured.

Addressing the head of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Karanik, Aleksandr Lukashenko once again reminded him of the task to focus on personnel and to determine who to work with. “If you need to involve the President, please do, or the government – go ahead,” he said.

“All issues must be resolved by 1 January!” the Belarusian leader emphasized once again. “So that our scientists cannot say that we failed to finalize something.”