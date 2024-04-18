Meeting to discuss upcoming Belarusian People’s Congress

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko convened a meeting on 18 April to discuss the preparations for the first session of the 7th Belarusian People's Congress.

Just a week is left before the first session of the 7th Belarusian People's Congress kicks off, with the preparations for the event almost complete.

“We have agreed to meet once again and discuss all the organizational issues to ensure effective work of the Belarusian People's Congress,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“As I have been briefed, the organizing committee has been set up and has already held meetings and compiled the basic documents. However, there are still a number of unresolved issues related to the permanent presidium, deputy chairpersons (we should consult on how we will suggest the Belarusian People's Congress select them). In short, it is necessary to ensure a normal, manageable working process of the Belarusian People's Congress, starting from the decoration of the city (without going overboard and wasting money) to the meeting venue,” the President emphasized.

The head of state also focused on the organizational aspects related to the provision of the delegates with everything necessary. “I would like to ask you once again to make sure the delegates of the Belarusian People’s Congress have everything they need, including catering, accommodation and all necessary materials for work. What has been done in this regard? What needs to be done?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked.

According to Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, the organizing committee for the Belarusian People’s Congress has been working hard. All the instructions given by the head of state in connection with this large-scale event have been fulfilled in a timely manner.

"The list of participants is complete. The issues of transportation, accommodation, food, and security of the delegates have been worked out in detail," Roman Golovchenko said. "The list includes 1,162 delegates, including 412 delegates ex officio, and 750 by election, including 402 men and 348 women."

350 people have been delegated from local councils of deputies and 400 from civil society. "All procedures for electing delegates were carried out in full compliance with the law," the prime minister stressed.

As for the invited persons who are not delegates but who will take part in the Belarusian People’s Congress, there are 715 of them, including 68 honored representatives of the Belarusian society and seven regional delegations, each of which includes 68 people, including representatives of regional media, healthcare, education, law enforcement and security, enterprises, and former heads of regions and citizens of honor administrative-territorial units. 31 foreign citizens (representatives of interstate integration associations and foreign diplomats) are expected to attend the Belarusian People’s Congress.