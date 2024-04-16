Meeting to discuss rural development and efficiency of agricultural sector

Agricultural workers need to produce about 10 million tonnes of grain, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a meeting to discuss rural development and efficiency of the agricultural sector.

“The tasks for 2024 are much more ambitious than previous ones. It is necessary to harvest about 10 million tonnes of grain, 5 million tonnes of sugar beets and more than a million tonnes of rapeseed this year,” the president said.

Planting is the most pressing topic today, the head of state noted. “As people say: you reap what you sow. According to the government, all the necessary decisions related to planting have been made, now it is time to fulfill these plans on the ground,” he emphasized.

At the same time, a number of regions are experiencing problems with machinery.

“You and I previously agreed that by the beginning of spring field work, that is by 25 March, equipment should be at least 95% ready. What do we have this year? Inspectors report low readiness of equipment in almost every third inspected enterprise (70 out of 225). Problems are covered up by misleading operational reporting,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked. “We have learned to manipulate statistics, without thinking that inaccurate information leads to the wrong management decisions.”

It is necessary to make sure that the equipment is in perfect order, the president emphasized. “Your task, the task of the government, regional executive committees and district executive committees is to guarantee equipment readiness throughout the entire agricultural year. It is your personal responsibility,” the head of state said setting another task. “By the way, I would like the speakers to give their take on the quality of domestic agricultural equipment. We are pouring enormous support for purchasing it. The output and the amount of financial support for leasing purchases have been planned. Therefore, it is your sacred duty to preserve and effectively use the equipment.”