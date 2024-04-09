Meeting to discuss Belarus’ industrial development

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has convened a large meeting to discuss the country’s industrial development at the Palace of Independence.

The meeting has brought together about 300 participants. Among them are senior officials, members of the government, chairmen of the regional executive committees and the Minsk City Executive Committee, heads of industrial organizations, banks, research centers, heads of administrations of free economic zones.

This meeting was prepared for a long time. The head of state instructed to expand the format of the event in terms of participants and in terms of the issues raised and the representation of the participants to have a fundamental conversation on the development of one of the most important sectors of the country.

"We agreed to have a working meeting during my visit to the BelGEE plant. We will discuss the prospects for development and the quality of products. New people have come to some key positions, and a number of decisions have been made. Now we need to discuss how we are going to move forward. Both at the level of strategy and at the level of tactics," Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he opened the meeting.

He recalled that a number of meetings were held to review the results of last year, starting from meetings with the defense, law enforcement and security services. "Today we are meeting with you, the heads of large industrial enterprises. In the coming days, we will meet with farmers and talk to them, discuss the problems they are facing," the head of state said.