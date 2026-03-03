Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made personnel decisions on 3 March.
The head of state appointed:
Aleksandr Neverovsky as First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus;
Andrei Gorbatenko as Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus;
Vitaly Zalessky as First Deputy Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Belarus;
Aleksei Trukhanov as Deputy Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Belarus;
Igor Fisenko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Slovak Republic;
Yuri Nikolaichik as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Zimbabwe;
Maksim Aleshkevich as Deputy Chairman of the State Control Committee;
Dmitry Krasovsky as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the United Republic of Tanzania (concurrently).
The head of state also approved the appointment of:
Sergei Zhidetsky as Chairman of the Stolin District Executive Committee;
Sergei Zubel as Chairman of the Logoisk District Executive Committee;
Aleksandr Vlasovets as Head of the Administration of the Moskovsky District of Brest;
Nikolai Yefimovich as Head of the Administration of the Leninsky District of Brest;
Anastasiya Kolosovskaya as Rector of the Belarusian State Academy of Arts;
Anatoly Dorozhko as Chairman of the Minsk Oblast State Control Committee;
Aleksei Iglikov as Chairman of the Grodno Oblast State Control Committee;
Aleksei Zubovich as Deputy Minister of Economy;
Yevgeny Zenchenko as First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology;
Vitaly Kalenik as Director of the Organizational Department of the CIS Executive Committee;
Ivan Belchik as Head of the Economy and Sectoral Programs Department of the Standing Committee of the Union State of Belarus and Russia;
Aleksei Chernolevsky as Head of the Legal Support Department of the Standing Committee of the Union State of Belarus and Russia;
Vadim Denisenko as Head of the Department of Defense Industry and Military Technology Cooperation of the Standing Committee of the Union State of Belarus and Russia;
Olga Petrashova as First Deputy Executive Secretary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia (extension of term);
Aleksandr Markevich as Deputy Executive Secretary, Head of the Office of the Representation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia in the Republic of Belarus;
Sergei Stashkevich as Deputy Head of the Office of the Representation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia in the Republic of Belarus;
Svetlana Zhviridovskaya as Deputy Head of the Central Legal Office of the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.