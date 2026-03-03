Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made personnel decisions on 3 March.

The head of state appointed:

Aleksandr Neverovsky as First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus;

Andrei Gorbatenko as Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus;

Vitaly Zalessky as First Deputy Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Belarus;

Aleksei Trukhanov as Deputy Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Belarus;

Igor Fisenko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Slovak Republic;

Yuri Nikolaichik as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Zimbabwe;

Maksim Aleshkevich as Deputy Chairman of the State Control Committee;

Dmitry Krasovsky as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the United Republic of Tanzania (concurrently).

The head of state also approved the appointment of:

Sergei Zhidetsky as Chairman of the Stolin District Executive Committee;

Sergei Zubel as Chairman of the Logoisk District Executive Committee;

Aleksandr Vlasovets as Head of the Administration of the Moskovsky District of Brest;

Nikolai Yefimovich as Head of the Administration of the Leninsky District of Brest;

Anastasiya Kolosovskaya as Rector of the Belarusian State Academy of Arts;

Anatoly Dorozhko as Chairman of the Minsk Oblast State Control Committee;

Aleksei Iglikov as Chairman of the Grodno Oblast State Control Committee;

Aleksei Zubovich as Deputy Minister of Economy;

Yevgeny Zenchenko as First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology;

Vitaly Kalenik as Director of the Organizational Department of the CIS Executive Committee;

Ivan Belchik as Head of the Economy and Sectoral Programs Department of the Standing Committee of the Union State of Belarus and Russia;

Aleksei Chernolevsky as Head of the Legal Support Department of the Standing Committee of the Union State of Belarus and Russia;

Vadim Denisenko as Head of the Department of Defense Industry and Military Technology Cooperation of the Standing Committee of the Union State of Belarus and Russia;

Olga Petrashova as First Deputy Executive Secretary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia (extension of term);

Aleksandr Markevich as Deputy Executive Secretary, Head of the Office of the Representation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia in the Republic of Belarus;

Sergei Stashkevich as Deputy Head of the Office of the Representation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia in the Republic of Belarus;

Svetlana Zhviridovskaya as Deputy Head of the Central Legal Office of the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.