Working trip to Logoisk District, Minsk Oblast

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko devoted the last day of this winter to agricultural matters. On Saturday, 28 February, the head of state visited the Nestanovichi Agro dairy complex in Logoisk District.

Aleksandr Lukashenko first asked about the state of affairs at the enterprise and how the process of consolidating farms had been carried out in Logoisk District as a whole. “This year, we must complete all these processes across the country and, naturally, in Minsk Oblast,” the head of state instructed.

He placed particular emphasis on the need to clearly organize a system of patronage support for rural areas from, for example, larger industrial enterprises, which at one time drew many workers away from the countryside: “You took people from here. Now you need to help. I can see that if we don’t seriously address agriculture now, there will be trouble.”“They won’t manage without patronage support. Patronage support is our lifeline for the rural areas,” the President stressed.He noted that the issue is often not even about financial investment, but about providing manpower for a couple of weeks to complete certain construction tasks.

The head of state emphasized that agricultural enterprises must maintain perfect order in livestock housing and overall operations. This, he noted, is the key to animal health, preservation of livestock, and ultimately to economic results. And sometimes all that is needed is simply to provide fresh straw for the animals in time.

“I need concrete results. Together with the governor, you [addressing Agriculture and Food Minister Yuri Gorlov] must know this as well as the Lord’s Prayer. This is one of the best farms. But I can see that straw and sawdust were thrown here just before my arrival,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked. “We may lose what we are proud of today: ‘Oh, we are agrarians, our agriculture is so strong!’”

The President examined in detail how livestock and newborn calves are kept at the dairy complex. One of the speakers was Shaka Keita, a native of Mali in West Africa, whom everyone at the enterprise simply calls “Fyodorovich”. He works at Nestanovichi Agro as the chief animal technician. He received his agricultural education in Belarus and has been applying his knowledge in practice for several decades.

During their conversation, the head of state urged him not to feel like a foreigner and to fully insist on proper adherence to technology and discipline. “You are a Belarusian. And you must make everyone work,” he emphasized.About two years ago, a modern calf-care facility was built at the Nestonovichi Agro complex. The project has already proved effective in safeguarding young livestock: mortality has been reduced to isolated cases. Minsk Oblast Governor Aleksei Kushnarenko reported this to the head of state the day before, presenting the facility as a model calf-care facility. Aleksandr Lukashenko immediately decided to come and inspect everything in person.

Such facilities can be erected quickly; wooden structures were used as well, in line with the President’s earlier guidance. The plan is to apply this experience not only in Minsk Oblast but also in other parts of the country. “We have laid out a plan. By October, we must build 111 calf-care facilities across Minsk Oblast. Moreover, this experience has attracted the interest of Vitebsk Oblast. Our colleagues come here regularly to study it,” the governor reported.

“I have to say, this is quite expensive. I’ve seen other calf barns and calf-care units. If there is money, fine. But this isn’t possible everywhere,” the President said, assessing the proposed design of the facility.

Another calf-care building for 200 animals is planned to be constructed here this year.

Aleksandr Lukashenko reminded everyone of his instruction to transfer calves from neighboring farms to such facilities when necessary, if those farms are unable to ensure proper conditions for their preservation.

“A good calf-care facility. One month [that’s how fast it can be built]. You order the structures, then you come, assemble, pour the concrete. Nothing complicated. And supervisors [can help as well]. It’s very technological, nothing needs to be invented,” the President said. “A good facility for calves. It should be replicated.”

“You have to treat them humanely. To me, they are children, and they are dear to me. That’s why, as a human being, I cannot stand it when one of them dies. Why do they die? It’s because we didn’t save them,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.However, when it comes to the overall order of the enterprise, things are not so positive. The President strongly criticized both the management of the agricultural enterprise and local authorities for the general disorder on the premises and for the conditions in which the calves were kept. He stressed that a “candy” like a good calf facility should not, as people say, be standing “in filth”.

Outside, where the calves are kept in spacious group barns with fenced areas, Aleksandr Lukashenko literally grabbed a pitchfork and removed the top layer of straw. It turned out the straw was lying directly on top of ice and snow. “They need to be held strictly accountable. What, couldn’t they clear the snow?” he remarked emotionally. “You’ll answer for the calves with your heads. It seems like a small thing. But this kind of mess is everywhere: a heartless attitude toward the animals we raise.”

“Laying straw on ice and snow and putting the little ones in there – that’s not technology, it’s a crime,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

“You know your screw-ups. I was born in a village, not in Minsk,” he said to head of the agricultural enterprise Anastasia Kuzmina.

He instructed that by 17 September all planned work at the enterprise must be fully completed and everything literally “polished to perfection”. Local authorities, he added, must keep this work under strict control. “Keep in mind, you are responsible for this district first and foremost. The shortcomings here are yours. Because you probably never leave your office. Or you only visit two farms,” the President said, addressing Chairman of the Logoisk District Executive Committee Aleksandr Lasevich.

“I will check. I am increasingly convinced that one has to arrive somewhere unexpectedly and suddenly the road is cleaned as it should be, everything is more or less put in order. And here, too, they must have worked through the night. But it’s also useful when something gets overlooked,” the President concluded.