Belarusian President makes new appointments
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced new appointments on 14 January.
The head of state appointed:
Artur Karpovich - Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade;
Dmitry Kiyko - Taxes and Duties Minister.;
Aleksei Bogdanov - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan;
Aleksandr Ogorodnikov - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Uzbekistan;
Dmitry Pinevich - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan;
Vitaly Borchuk - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan.
Anatoly Glaz - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Türkiye;
Yuri Yaroshevich - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Israel;
Igor Nazaruk - Belarus’ Permanent Plenipotentiary in CIS Charter and Other Bodies.
The President also gave his consent to the appointment of:
Pavel Utyupin - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;
Aleksandr Burak - First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization;
Ivan Kislenko - Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization;
Dmitry Petrusha - Vitebsk Oblast Vice Governor (construction, utilities)
Aleksandr Skrundevsky - Director General of Belresursy – Managing Company of the Belresursy Holding Company.