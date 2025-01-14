Belarusian President makes new appointments

  • 14
  • 2

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced new appointments on 14 January.

The head of state appointed:

Artur Karpovich - Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade;

Dmitry Kiyko - Taxes and Duties Minister.;

Aleksei Bogdanov - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan;

Aleksandr Ogorodnikov - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Uzbekistan;

Dmitry Pinevich - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan;

Vitaly Borchuk - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan.

Anatoly Glaz - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Türkiye;

Yuri Yaroshevich - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Israel;

Igor Nazaruk - Belarus’ Permanent Plenipotentiary in CIS Charter and Other Bodies.

The President also gave his consent to the appointment of:

Pavel Utyupin - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Aleksandr Burak - First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization;

Ivan Kislenko - Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization;

Dmitry Petrusha - Vitebsk Oblast Vice Governor (construction, utilities)

Aleksandr Skrundevsky - Director General of Belresursy – Managing Company of the Belresursy Holding Company.

Read also

All events
  • 14
  • 19:36
Ceremony to launch Shchomyslitsa water pumping station to provide Minsk with artesian water
  • 29
  • 15:08
Ceremony to present For Spiritual Revival prizes, special prizes for art luminaries, Belarusian Sports Olympus prizes
  • 22
  • 32:53
Visit to temple of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker in Logoisk