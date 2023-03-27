Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments

On 27 March Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced a number of personnel decisions.

The head of state signed off on the appointment of:

Dmitry Petrozhitsky as Gomel Oblast First Deputy Governor,

Nadezhda Lazarevich as First Deputy Mayor of Minsk,

Aleksandr Chernikov as Deputy Mayor of Minsk,

Sergei Lobodinsky as Brest Mayor,

Aleksandr Gorbach as Chairman of the Dobrush District Executive Committee,

Anatoly Zavatsky as Chairman of the Vileika District Executive Committee,

Dmitry Kolos as Chairman of the Uzda District Executive Committee,

Sergei Yermolitsky as Chairman of the Krugloye District Executive Committee,

Gevorg Melkonyan as Chairman of the Khotimsk District Executive Committee,

Dmitry Akulich as Chairman of the Chausy District Executive Committee,

Vitaly Morozov as Head of the Zheleznodorozhny District Administration of Gomel,

Igor Sysoi as Director General of Baranovichi Cotton Production Amalgamation,

Aleksandr Kovalev as Director General of Belshina,

Sergei Soglayev as Director General of Dolomit,

Igor Demidenko as Director General of Belmedtehnika,

Yuri Gorbich as Deputy Healthcare Minister,

Andrei Kartun as Deputy Economy Minister,

Natalya Vasilevskaya as Deputy Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade,

Igor Golub as Director of the Aviation Department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications,

Dmitry Vlasik as Chief of Administration of the Brest Oblast Executive Committee,

Dmitry Kozel as Chairman of the Gomel District Executive Committee,

Piotr Kirichenko as member of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee,

Yulia Lipovskaya as member of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee,

Aleksandr Saksonov as member of the Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee,

Sergei Kravtsov as Director General of the Research and Practical Center for Arable Farming of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus

Oleg Tokun as Deputy Head of the Department of Social Policy and Information Support of the Union State Standing Committee.