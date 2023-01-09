President thanks, awards Belarusian mass media workers, culture workers

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a decree and an executive order on bestowing medals and presidential thanks upon a number of mass media and culture workers.

In recognition of fruitful work, outstanding professionalism, a significant personal contribution to the development of national journalism and television, outstanding achievements in the sphere of theater art and music art Francysk Skaryna medals have been bestowed upon Head of the Belarus President Activities Coverage Department of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency Vladimir Matveyev, Head of the Culture News Department of the Main Directorate Television News Agency of the Belarusian National State Television and Radio Company Mikhail Revutsky, a soloist of the National Academic Folk Orchestra named after I. Zhinovich Andrei Kolosov, Principal Director of the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater Anna Motornaya, and a soloist, leading stage foreman of the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater Dmitry Shabetya.

Eight mass media workers have received presidential thanks in recognition of their significant personal contributions to the realization of the state information policy, outstanding professionalism, objective and in-depth coverage of public, political, social, and cultural events in the country’s life.

Presidential thanks have also been bestowed upon three employees of the Main Directorate of the Television News Agency of the Belarusian National State Television and Radio Company: Head of the Reporters Department Anastasia Benedisyuk, Deputy Head of the Political Observers Department Ilona Krasutskaya, and Head of the Release Department Irina Yakovleva.

Apart from that, presidential thanks have been bestowed upon Deputy Director of the News Broadcasting Directorate of ZAO Second National TV Channel Svetlana Knutova and Director of the Morning Broadcasting Directorate of the same TV channel Tatiana Rudakovskaya, Head of the Internet Resources Support and Development Department of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency Natalya Yeremich, Head of the Radio Broadcasting Department at Alfa Radio of the publishing house Belarus Segodnya Vadim Shepet, Head of the Computer Graphics Design Department of the TV Production Directorate at ZAO Stolichnoye Televideniye Dmitry Golovchits.