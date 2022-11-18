The wellbeing of the state as well as its food security rest on the shoulders of agricultural workers, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a ceremony to honor best agricultural workers in Minsk on 18 November.

“Dear agricultural workers! Let me congratulate you on your professional and, indeed, national holiday. It is the holiday of the hard-working and selfless, the true masters of our generous, hospitable Belarusian land. You are the keepers of the traditions which were born on this land thousands of years ago. We, Belarusians, know well that our centuries-old history – including estates and palaces, families of the richest - was built primarily by the work of peasants. The development of our native land has always rested on the shoulders of those who cultivated the land, sowed, plowed, reaped the harvest and baked bread,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to the President, nothing has changed since then. “Yes, the world is at the peak of technological, digital progress, and there is no limit to innovative development. However, this is possible only on one condition: if people are fed and clothed. Every Belarusian understands that wellbeing of the state and our food security are in your hands, the hands of machine operators, agronomists, cattle breeders, veterinarians, bakers, cheese makers, scientists - all those involved in agriculture,” the head of state stressed.

On behalf of the entire nation and himself, Aleksandr Lukashenko also thanked those who come to help the rural area: machine builders, chemists, transport workers, biotechnologists, builders, military personnel, employees of the Emergencies Ministry and law enforcement agencies.

“Thank you very much for your hard work, and, first of all, for the record-high harvest you gathered this year. More than 10.5 million tonnes of grain have been threshed. This is almost a million and a half more than we had last year,” said the Belarusian leader.