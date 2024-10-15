Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decree to reward agricultural workers

On 15 October Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 394 to reward agricultural workers for their services to the agricultural industry.

The Order of Labor Glory was awarded to the V.I. Kremko Production Cooperative of Grodno District.

The Order of Honor will be presented to machine milking operator of the Golynka agricultural enterprise of Zelva District Tatiana Grigorik, agronomist of the Gervyaty enterprise of Ostrovets District Antonina Dervan, head of the cattle breeding complex of the Olekshitsy agricultural enterprise of Berestovitsa District Norbert Maletsky, vehicle driver of the Dzerzhinsky enterprise of Slonim District Piotr Petruchenya and director of the Ostroshitsky Gorodok branch of Agrokombinat Dzerzhinsky of Minsk District Aleksandr Yurgevich.

A large group of employees was awarded the Medal for Labor Merit, including chief veterinarian of Smolevichi Rayagroservis Maksim Garkavenko, tractor driver-machinist of the Cherlena agricultural enterprise of Mosty District Yuri Slivko, chief agronomist of Agrokombinat Snov of Nesvizh District Aleksandr Shamanov.

The Honored Worker of Agriculture of Belarus title was awarded to head of the pig breeding complex of the I.P. Senko Agricultural Production Cooperative of Grodno District Yevdokia Dosevich, director of Krutogorye-Petkovichi of Dzerzhinsky District Yuri Klimash, tractor driver-machinist of Pogranichny-Agro of Berestovitsa District Aleksandr Kukharchik.

The head of state also signed an instruction to issue the president’s commendation to 11 people for their services to the agricultural industry, including head of the Spartan-Agro farm of Molodechno District Igor Abramchik, machine milking operator of the Klenovichi company of Krupki District Yelena Averianova and chief livestock specialist of Nestanovichi-Agro of Logoisk District Shaka Keita.