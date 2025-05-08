Working visit to Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in Russia on a working visit. The head of state’s plane landed in Vnukovo International Airport.

On 9 May the President is expected to attend the festivities marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great patriotic War both in Minsk and Moscow.

The head of state will attend the Victory Day parade in Red Square in Moscow together with other foreign leaders. Belarusian military will also take part in the parade.

In the evening on 9 May Aleksandr Lukashenko will attend the Victory Day parade at the Minsk Hero City monument in the Belarusian capital.