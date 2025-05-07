Talks with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló in Minsk on 7 May.

“We know well the capabilities of your state, your country, your people. I am sure you have studied our capabilities. We are at your service. I know that you are in great need to develop agriculture. You are probably well aware that we are technologically and technically capable of providing you with the appropriate support and services. You can count on us in this respect,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“No topics are off-limits for us. We are ready to reach agreements in all the areas, including our military industrial complex, if you have any interest in it. Belarus is open for you,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Belarus is ready to supply Guinea-Bissau with a wide range of necessary products, including food products, clothes, footwear and industrial goods, the head of state noted.

“I know that you will tour our leading enterprises that of interest to you. We will be pleased to show you all new samples we produce there,” the President said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Umaro Sissoco Embaló remarked that he is very happy to be in Belarus. He shared that he is well-informed about the country and its potential across various industries, thanks to previous discussions with Aleksandr Lukashenko and interactions with mutual friends from Russia and other post-Soviet nations.

"We know that Belarus has accumulated wide experience not only in the military sphere but also in the agro-industrial sector. We would like to benefit from this experience as a way to open new doors for the future," the President of Guinea-Bissau stated. "I strongly look forward to cooperation with Belarus, our long-standing partner, with whom we can develop economic relations on multiple levels."