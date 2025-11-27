Official visit to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on an official visit, that will take place on 27-28 November.

The plane of the Belarusian President has landed at Nay Pyi Taw International Airport. The airport was decked out not just in the national symbols of Belarus but also in local flair, with numerous LED figures of people holding the flags of Belarus and Myanmar placed across its grounds.

The Belarusian leader, who arrived in Myanmar on his first official visit, was given a truly ceremonial welcome: a red carpet laid at the plane’s steps with an honor guard lining its sides. Myanmar residents in bright traditional clothing also gathered at the spot, holding the national flags of both countries.

At the airport, Aleksandr Lukashenko was greeted by Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov, and Ambassador of Belarus to Vietnam and Myanmar (concurrently) Vladimir Borovikov. On the Myanmar side, the head of the Belarusian state was welcomed by Prime Minister Nyo Saw and other officials.

An impressive motorcade accompanied the head of state to his accommodation. The convoy consisted of at least two dozen motorcycles alongside the security vehicles. The capital of Myanmar had been meticulously prepared for the visit, mirroring the airport: city streets were lined with Belarusian flags and banners featuring a portrait of Aleksandr Lukashenko.