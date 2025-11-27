CSTO summit in Bishkek

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Bishkek.

The Belarusian head of state arrived at the Yntymak Ordo, the venue for the summit, where he was welcomed by President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan.

“The CSTO must constantly adapt to changing security challenges and threats to ensure the most prompt and effective response possible. I believe we have established a comprehensive system that includes a military component, anti-crisis tools, and a focus on combating terrorism and drug trafficking,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that cooperation in cybersecurity is also advancing. He thanked the Kyrgyz side for hosting a CSTO conference on this topic.

“In the current security configuration across the Eurasian space, the CSTO remains relevant. The CSTO is needed. The relevance of our organization is confirmed by the dynamic development of all its components, specifically the military-political, military-technical, and the fight against transnational threats,” the President stated.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized the critical importance of beginning work to refine the organization’s conceptual documents. “We hope that this work will continue in the near future,” he said.

“In addition to building up their military potential, our neighbors are actively pursuing a policy of isolation and dividing lines. The range is extremely wide: from illegal economic sanctions to closed airspace and borders,” the head of state said. “At the same time, we stand for dialogue. And we demonstrate it in our policy. An honest, open one, without ultimatums and preconditions.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that during its CSTO presidency in 2023, Belarus initiated the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, offering a platform for building bridges and seeking compromise solutions in order to overcome disagreements in the region. “The OSCE is not working. The heads of state could have gathered and discussed this issue a long time ago. But someone doesn’t want to,” the Belarusian leader said.

The 3rd Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security was held at the end of October 2025, cementing its position as a permanent forum for discussing pressing issues of regional and global security for Eurasia.