Working trip to Tolochin District, Vitebsk Oblast

Production of equipment for land reclamation is an economically profitable business and needs to be developed further, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he visited Amkodor-KEZ company in Kokhanovo.

"We need to develop this line of manufacture. This is economically profitable," the head of state said.

He noted that this equipment is in demand not only in Belarus, but also abroad, in particular in Russia.

The President was told that the enterprise is developing steadily. This applies both the facility in Kokhanovo and Amkodor Holding Company in general. A number of import-substituting projects are being implemented, including with the credit support of the state. The company plans to increase investments.

In particular, the facility in Tolochin District needs additional workforce and is ready to hire people. One of the bonuses is assistance with acquiring housing.

"Housing is indeed needed to retain people. How many apartments do you need now?" Aleksandr Lukashenko asked. He was told that the matter is about 35-40 apartments.

The President stressed that there are prospects for the facility and the settlement as a whole. Moreover, the Amkodor facility is not the only manufacture here. For example, there is a woodworking enterprise that produces components for modern wooden housing construction. Innovative approaches allow building such houses up to eight floors high.

Aleksandr Lukashenko highlighted the importance of the project, including in terms of export. With relatively small investments, it can yield a good return. It uses local raw materials and labor resources and helps realize regional development goals.

"If you see the demand in the market, then it should be done instantly. If we need this project, we will support it. Houses need to be built,” the head of state emphasized. “If this is a good project, then it is necessary to invest in it. Moreover, these are jobs, raw materials that we do not always process."

After a detailed report on the state of affairs in Amkodor Holding Company and the facility in Kochanovo, Aleksandr Lukashenko toured the production floor and modernized workshops.