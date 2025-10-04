Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made a working trip to Petrikov District, Gomel Oblast, on 4 October.

The focus was on the development of livestock farming, using the modernization of the Lyaskovichi Dairy Farm, owned by the Agro-Lyaskovichi agricultural company. A key feature of this area is its extensive reclaimed lands, which, if properly maintained, can provide a reliable fodder base for the livestock industry. The farm is now actively adopting the advanced practices of the Parakhonskoye farm from Pinsk District.

During his working trip Aleksandr Lukashenko was shown an “experimental dairy farm construction” project using wooden structures made from local raw materials.

The head of state inquired if there were any complaints about the builders. "We are currently on schedule,” reported Yuri Nazarov, Head of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate.

“I am looking for the cheapest project, and one that uses mostly local materials,” the head of state explained, clarifying his interest in this project.

The President noted that a lot of windfallen wood remains unharvested, “and we are unable to even build a shed from this timber.” “Therefore, he has been instructed to see how much a wooden structure project will cost, and if treated with technology, how long this structure will last," the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is confident that the structure will last for 50 years, if everything is built and treated properly.

Yuri Nazarov reported that all the wooden structures have been treated at the factory with antiseptics and fire retardants. Glued laminated timber was used, which, although somewhat more expensive than regular timber, is more reliable in operation.

"You must calculate everything for me, starting from the logging and sawing stages. We must have a clear understanding of how much this costs,” the President emphasized once again.

He noted that this pilot project, if it proves to be a viable option, will be scaled up across the entire country. However, he stressed that the project must not be too expensive.

“People should receive a decent salary, but the price must not be exorbitant. That is important. This is experimental construction,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. “We will create a base and then gradually scale it up.”

The President noted that the agricultural holding company at the Belarus President Property Directorate exists not merely for the sake of milk yields and harvests. “It should bring forward the latest and most advanced technologies,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko reviewed the progress in the modernization of a dairy farm complex at Agro-Lyaskovichi. This enterprise is affiliated with the Belarus President Property Directorate. These places in the Polesie region are known for a large amount of reclaimed land, which, if properly maintained, can provide a reliable forage base for livestock farming.

Currently, they are actively adopting the advanced practices of the Parakhonskoye agricultural enterprise from Pinsk District, both in the construction and maintenance of livestock farms and in crop production. Aleksandr Lukashenko warned that starting next year the demand for results will be serious. However, what is needed is labor and technological discipline, which are sometimes lacking.

“We can achieve significantly more if we have the same level of discipline as they do at Parakhonskoye,” the Belarusian leader is convinced.

“You will be held personally responsible for livestock loss. It is unacceptable that we are losing cattle in the 21st century,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state inspected the construction site, spoke with the builders, and inquired in detail about the technologies. "Excellent! I believe you will create a model example here," he said, inspecting the work already completed.

The President was briefed on the plans for the development of the dairy farming complex. The dairy herd will be significantly increased here, and all modern conditions for the efficient keeping of animals will be created. “This will be a fully integrated cycle,” Director of Agro-Lyaskovichi Yuri Kostrenkov explained.

The objective for next year is to refurbish the existing cattle sheds, thereby completing the modernization of the dairy complex. This will serve as a good example for further replication throughout the Polesie region.

During a working trip to the region in May of this year, Aleksandr Lukashenko had also visited Agro-Lyaskovichi. At that time, he was briefed on the plans to modernize the dairy farm complex and urged to accelerate the plans. The construction of new buildings, including a milking parlor and cow sheds, is scheduled for completion this year.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the experience of creating such complexes should be replicated along the entire Pripyat River. He added that it may be advisable to build larger complexes tailored to local conditions rather than smaller ones.

“It's often rather expensive to build such complexes for these purposes. They need to be properly utilized. To achieve this, crop rotation systems must be implemented. We should take Parakhonskoye as an example,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that a complete technological cycle must also be in place, encompassing everything from feed production to machinery.

"Keep up the work. We will return in the spring to see the progress here. But by then, everything must already be in place (up and running),” the head of state said, addressing the farm's manager.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also asked director of Parakhonskoye Vladimir Khrolenko “to help and advise them on what's necessary.|

The head of state emphasized the importance of land reclamation, especially in the Polesie region. "We cannot give the land back to nature. These are our reclaimed lands. We must take care of them,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

He also stated that farms like Parakhonskoye, which undertake land reclamation and maintain reclamation systems, should be properly compensated. "The soil, the land, reclamation - these are state matters. The state must pay. You are helping to bring land into crop rotation. And you can earn a kopeck on this,” the President said.