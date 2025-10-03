Working trip to Soligorsk District, Minsk Oblast

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko reviewed the development of the country’s poultry industry during a working trip to Soligorsk District on 3 October.

First, Aleksandr Lukashenko asked about the progress in the sowing of winter crops. Minsk Oblast Governor Aleksei Kushnarenko reported that the mass sowing was almost complete.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also criticized the standard of land management, stressing that it must be improved. These remarks were partly based on what the President observed from his helicopter during the flight. “I can see it across these fields. The condition [of the district] is worse than it was two years ago,” he noted.

“One needs to talk less and do more. This is my advice to you,” the head of state said, addressing Minsk Oblast Governor Aleksei Kushnarenko. “Keep in mind, you are the governor here.”

The head of state was particularly dissatisfied with the quality of plowing in certain areas. “This isn't plowing. If the land is poorly plowed, don't expect any harvest. You'll just have to level the field with a bulldozer later,” he said.

Another issue raised concerned the abandoned and unused household plots across the country. They need to be brought back into agricultural use. “This situation needs to be addressed,” the head of state demanded.

The President explained that the total area of such unused plots is comparable to the amount of land the country is aiming to bring into use through reclamation efforts.

Separately, the head of state mentioned the role of the heads of the district executive committees. He stated that they must be held more accountable for results, and that their share of responsibility should extend beyond just the municipally-owned enterprises. “The chairman of a district executive committee is the master and President of their land. He must be in control of the territory. You have to work. You need to deliver results," emphasized the Belarusian leader. “The work is appalling in some farms. Later, we'll have to cover their losses with budget funds. And where are we supposed to get that money?”

Speaking about this year’s harvest, Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that the weather this year contributed to the high yield but emphasized that a new bar has been set. “We were fortunate with the weather; there was ample moisture during the grain-filling stage, resulting in a high-yielding harvest. However, we cannot count on such conditions every year. This yield has set a new benchmark. Having reached this level, we cannot allow ourselves to fall below it. Our task is to consolidate these gains and maintain this standard for at least several years. There is no room for regression,” the head of state said.

The President instructed that all assigned tasks regarding Minsk Oblast be digitally tracked at the district level.

Separately, Agriculture and Food Minister Yuri Gorlov provided an update on the harvest, stating that the corn harvest is scheduled for completion by 20 October, or at the very latest, by 7 November.

Speaking about winter sowing, Aleksandr Lukashenko reiterated that he does not mandate specific dates. Relying on his agricultural background, he can sense the optimal timing to ensure next year’s yield is as good as the current one. “Guys, do it when you see fit, I haven’t set any dates for you. I can feel when it’s time to sow. If you do it by 1 [October], crops will gain the necessary strength to survive the winter, as villagers say, whereas a later sowing will only yield a vulnerable sprout,” the head of state said.