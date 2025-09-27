Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko went on a working trip to Shklov District, Mogilev Oblast, on 27 September.

The head of state inspected the operations of ZAO ASB-Agro Gorodets and heard a report on the progress of the autumn field work across Shklov District, Mogilev Oblast, and the entire country. The visit also included a demonstration of a new technology for the special chemical treatment of crops for the President.

The first stop of the President’s visit was the machine yard of ZAO ASB-Agro Gorodets. The head of state gave a critical assessment of the situation, citing issues with the storage facilities for vehicles, farm machinery, and spare parts, and the poor state of the equipment itself.Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out mismanagement and disorder, stating that this negatively characterizes not only the performance of the company’s leadership but also the shortcomings of the Shklov District administration and the Belarus President Property Management Directorate, which oversees Gorodets. All this resulted in the degradation of the enterprise, which has now become one of the poorest performers, if not the absolute worst. “Sad, of course. This is the worst farm I have seen in the last two years,” the President noted.

While talking to local residents and workers of the agricultural enterprise, Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that there is a lack of discipline here now, starting with the head of the enterprise. “Discipline is important. There is no discipline here today,” the President said. “A leader must be strong-willed and persistent.” The President directed local officials and the new young manager of the enterprise to be stricter with personnel. Rather than passively waiting for results, they should actively reward good work and penalize those who allow shortcomings financially. “The system must function with clear accountability: you are responsible for this and you for that. We need to make people more proactive,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

“Without discipline, nothing will work. Money earned through hard labor will be wasted without discipline,” the President said.

The head of state tasked the head of ASB-AgroGorodets, local authorities, and the leadership of the Belarus President Property Management Directoratewith restoring perfect order by spring. “There is an opportunity to have a good enterprise here,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

The instruction to restore order applies equally to all facilities of the enterprise, including the machinery yard, the dairy complex, and the agricultural plots. It was about the land that the President spoke most passionately. Being the former head of this farming enterprise, he found it difficult to remain indifferent to the current state of some sections of the fertile land. This especially applies the remote areas of Shklov District away from main roads (for example, near the village of Krivel), which the President visited by going off from the pre-planned route.

In addition to the mismanagement of the land, the head of state drew attention to the disorder in the forest – windfall still has not been cleared. He demanded that it be cleaned up before it rots and processed appropriately, especially since the state allocates significant financial resources to the wood processing industry.