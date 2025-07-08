Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made a working trip to Mogilev Oblast to discuss agricultural issues.

One of the key topics on the agenda was the development of goat breeding at Mogilev State Breeding Enterprise.

The head of state was told that there is a solid demand for pedigree goats in Belarus and abroad. Goats are already sold in Uzbekistan, and there are orders from Russia.

Breeding work is underway in the country, but Aleksandr Lukashenko wants to take it up a notch.

“Why not do this, why not step it up? This is a good, promising industry with robust demand,” the President emphasized.

The head of state asked the officials and specialists about demand, profitability, the rate at which a herd can be increased.

The output should double by mid-2026, the head of state instructed. “There should be a two-time growth while there is demand. Here it is, real money,” he said.

“We should make the most of it. We should seize opportunities to generate income and establish a strong presence in the market. We should stop muddling along. It’s unacceptable,” the President said. Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that this concerns not only goat breeding, but also other sectors of agriculture.

During the visit to the breeding farm, the personnel issue was also raised. The position of director general at Mogilev State Breeding Enterprise has been vacant since the previous director was promoted to the position of the chairman of the Gorki District Executive Committee. The President gave an instruction to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Aleksandr Lukashenko tasted goat milk and cheeses. The cheeses contain a combination of goat and cow milk. The head of state was assured that such products are in demand and this business is rather lucrative. The products are already sold in Russia.

Aleksandr Lukashenko highly praised the taste of the goat products and spoke about their benefits. “Excellent milk. It is very good for children. Nutrition is primarily about a mindset. You have to convince people that this cheese offers multiple health benefits to them.”

Goat meat products, which have unique nutritional properties, were also offered for tasting.

During a visit to Mogilev State Breeding Enterprise's goat breeding farm, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko was presented with two goats: the Saanen and the Alpine.

During the working trip the head of state said that it is important that shortcomings in clearing and harvesting the windfalls should be eliminated quickly.

"What kind of management is that? They took out timber of a forest and abandoned it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko made a critical remark drawing the attention of the governor, the Presidential aide and the head of the President Administration to this issue.

All windfalls must be cleared by 1 September, the head of state demanded.

Otherwise, the President noted, timber (a product that is always in demand) will simply rot. Earlier, he also instructed, among other things, to allow households to harvest timber in windthrow areas.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also reviewed the current state of affairs at Agrokombinat Zarya during his working trip to Mogilev Oblast.

The discussion primarily focused on the financial and operational performance of the enterprise. Prior to the President’s visit, the State Control Committee of Belarus identified certain issues related to feed storage. Aleksandr Lukashenko drew special attention to this matter in his conversation with enterprise’s Director General Yekaterina Zarovskaya.

Overall, the enterprise is doing well. Profits are being reinvested into production development and upgrades. The average profitability of the enterprise stands at 6.6%; in processing – at around 12%. The enterprise is also showing positive results in crop cultivation, which was discussed in detail with the President.

For example, the yield of a winter barley field inspected by the President exceeds 60 centners per hectare. In recent years, the head of state has paid special attention to this crop, largely because winter barley is harvested earlier than other grain crops. This allows for the timely production of livestock feed and a more even distribution of machinery before the peak harvest season. Although the crop is considered demanding, it can deliver great results with proper technology. The experience of Agrokombinat Zarya confirms this approach. “[We achieve] very good results. We are also able to adapt to any weather conditions,” the head of the enterprise remarked.

The enterprise also operates two large dairy complexes, runs poultry and pig farming businesses and a retail network. “We have our own meat processing plant. We process 100% of what we produce, and all of it is sold through our branded retail network in Mogilev and Mogilev Oblast,” Yekaterina Zarovskaya said.

The President was assured that the farm has not faced cattle loss, which is an issue in some agricultural enterprises across the country. All processes are carried out in accordance with proper technology.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that farms like this (those that operate efficiently and have no debts to the state or banks) should receive additional support to implement various projects.

“This is a good enterprise. Hopefully, it stays this way. Keep up the good work. You are doing well compared to others,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

“A farm manager is the best job,” the President added.

Yekaterina Zarovskaya fully agreed with this statement: “I can’t stay in the office. I love fields, people, I need to be around grain harvesters. I try to see everything with my own eyes. In agriculture, you have to live the work, not just go through the motions. If you do, you won’t get results. You have to put your heart and soul into agriculture: it is a way of life.”