Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in the nationwide Kupala Night Festival (Alexandria Gathers Friends), traditionally held on a bank of the Dnieper River in the agro-town of Alexandria, Shklov District.

One of the main themes of this year’s celebration is the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. In addition to Belarusian artisans, the festival features delegations of decorative and applied arts masters from nearly thirty regions of Russia. Representatives from Amur Oblast, Sakhalin Oblast, and Bashkortostan are participating for the first time.

“I am happy to welcome you to Alexandria, one of the most beautiful and charming corners of our Belarus. It is no secret what this land and its people mean to me. Here, you find peace for the soul just as I do. Standing on this stage, I always want to speak about things that are close and understood by each of us: about our roots, our culture, our traditions. You know how deeply I care about our cultural heritage. It is the basis of everything. It is our soul. Without it, there is no history, no statehood, and no us as a people,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Belarusians are proud of being the heirs of a thousand-year-old Slavic history. “Our understanding of true values and our vision of a just way of life were shaped deep in the past. We are a nation with an ancient history. We are building our statehood on the principles of careful preservation of our people’s historical and cultural memory. Everything that was created on our native land centuries ago and that we strive to preserve today, from ancient rituals and crafts to traditional holidays, is our roots,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

He added that in order for these roots to grow stronger, it is important not only to protect what has been preserved, but also to revive what has been lost.

In this context, Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that exactly one year ago he ordered the restoration of a ferry service that connects Shklov District and Orsha District across the Dnieper River in time for this year’s festival. “Its launch is also a tribute to historical tradition,” the President said. “The people of Shklov know well that the right bank of the Dnieper has long been famous for its fairs. These were more than just marketplaces: they were vibrant centers of life, encompassing cultural and creative expressions, rich in emotion. Trade is not only an economic concept. Even when viewed from an economic perspective, it carries with it the cultural and moral values that define our people. This is similar to our festival. I am convinced that this crossing will become another symbol of the festival that connects people and eras. Most importantly, when making this decision, I was thinking about how crossings and bridges are what unite people and what bring together both shores.”

The head of state expressed gratitude to the guests of the festival, which has already become an international event. He praised the Russian governors and the performers from other countries who took part in the event.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that for 16 years Alexandria has been gathering friends: remarkably talented individuals who know how to create beauty and appreciate it.

“I do not know about you, but I have started counting the years of my life from one the Alexandria festival to the next. From this festival and the Slavianski Bazaar, as you know, to the next events. It is a little bittersweet, but that is just how it is. And our guests, who come here from all over Belarus and neighboring countries, are deeply passionate individuals who truly guard Slavic culture,” the President remarked. “To those who have come to us (may not only you but also your loved ones and relatives), I would like to say that you will live long. I will do everything in my power (this is no incantation) to make sure you do. And all of you who have come to this land, look around: even if you fall ill, it won’t be for long. In fact, I believe you won’t get sick at all. You will be healed here.”

“Thank you! You create a unique atmosphere here. Without such authentic ensembles, folk artists, and people truly devoted to their craft, this festival wouldn’t exist. We need events like this to balance the fast-paced rhythm of life, which is often businesslike and pragmatic. I often say: life has gone mad. The situation [in the world] is very difficult, tense and stressful. It can sometimes feel like your brain is fried. And we need this festival to calm down, remember where we come from, and take a few days to reflect on our future in a more peaceful rhythm of life. Because life today is stressful enough, given the events unfolding around the world. There is a lot of negativity. But we all need emotional renewal,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President wished everyone a moment to escape from daily worries and concerns and immerse themselves in the magic of Kupala night. The highlight of the festival will be a gala concert inspired by beloved and iconic films. This year it will take the form of a musical performance.

The head of state also noted that just a few days after the festival in Alexandria, the next edition of the international festival Slavianski Bazaar will take place in Vitebsk. “No one planned it this way in advance, but the Kupala festival has become a kind of dress rehearsal for this major event,” Aleksandr Lukashenko concluded.