Working trip to Mogilev Oblast

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited Shklov on 22 April. The President focused on the local agricultural industry.

The first facility visited by the head of state was an agricultural service station, where large-scale renovation is underway.

“Why was Shklov District chosen as a starting point for these recovery and restoration efforts? Because I know every meter here. The whole country will copy this experience. No district can develop without this basic infrastructure,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Old buildings are being demolished to create modern and comfortable workplaces for repair and maintenance of agricultural machinery and equipment. The work is to be completed by November this year.

All districts in the country should be put to rights using this model. “We keep saying that regions will be the drivers of Belarus' development,” the President remarked.

The premises of the district agricultural service center were transferred to the Kupalovskoye holding company, the largest enterprise in the district. However, Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the enterprise should work in the interests of the entire district. The head of state was assured that this would be the case.

The President instructed the chairman of the district executive committee to keep tabs on the operation of the agricultural service center. “Your task is to critically assess its performance, but not to hold it back,” he said addressing Chairman of the Shklov District Executive Committee Sergei Bartosh.

He reported that the agricultural service center will perform comprehensive repairs of agricultural machinery, engines, gearboxes, hydraulics, and milking equipment.

“First was the technology, and then came the building. We did not adjust the technology to the building,” said Head of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate Yuri Nazarov.

“Everything needs to be put to rights. If you've come here, put everything in order. Let's agree on the following: all the processes should be launched in December, as planned,” the President said.

After inspecting the reconstruction site of the district agricultural service station Aleksandr Lukashenko toured the local feed mill that is undergoing major modernization.

The head of state was briefed on the development plans and ongoing modernization of the enterprise. The new facilities are expected to come on stream by the next harvest season. The plans also include setting up bread production at the site.

The mill is crucial for improving livestock farming efficiency. "We need to put an end to chaos in Mogilev Oblast. We need to stop feeding grain to livestock. We must produce enough compound feed to ensure proper milk yields and weight gains. Using grain for this purpose should be prohibited. But prices for feed must be reasonable for these measures to work. Everything needs to be calculated," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He emphasized that the goal is to help the enterprise operate in the black and at the same time to encourage farmers to supply grain for compound feed production.

Aleksandr Lukashenko asked about the future of the site of a former furniture factory. It was revealed that a private owner failed to make it work. The President suggested exploring the practice of creating a technology park to utilize the existing production facilities. "Divide the building as investors see fit. Refurbish it and lease it out. This is one option. It should be done thoroughly and efficiently, so people can work, pay taxes, and earn a living there," the head of state instructed. "We need to restore everything and put everything to good use. Everything must be well-groomed by the end of 2025. Shklov must be put in order."

"Anything that remains unfinished must be completed," the head of state said, noting that there is nothing more permanent than temporary.

"You must make Shklov District an exemplary one. If you succeed, you can ask for anything you think is necessary," Aleksandr Lukashenko said addressing Sergei Bartosh.

During the working trip to Shklov Aleksandr Lukashenko also inspected the construction site of a future dairy plant.

A dairy processing plant with the daily production capacity of 300 tonnes of milk is under construction in the town. The facility is to be commissioned within a year.

“Everything around needs to be put in order. The premises should be fitted out and landscaped,” the head of state said.

The town already has an operating milk processing plant - Shklov Butter Factory. The President was told that 100 tonnes of milk is processed there daily. Mostly whole milk products are produced. Aleksandr Lukashenko gave an instruction to think about the future of this enterprise after the new production facility is put into operation. “We don't need to change anything now, let them work. As soon as we move here in 2026, there can't be two factories. We will process all the milk here. But let them work for now,” said the Belarusian leader.

“Let's agree that we will work in earnest here. If you need anything from me, just let me know,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said leaving the facility.